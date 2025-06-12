Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Peter Marks Releases The Gourmet Cookbook For Astrology Lovers With New Amazon Best-Seller Contribution


2025-06-12 05:45:43
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peter Marks

Peter Marks' Gourmet Cookbook for Astrology Lovers pairs zodiac signs with recipes, while his contribution to Take Back Your Power hits #1 on Amazon.

The Gourmet Cookbook for Astrology Lovers offers recipes tailored to each zodiac sign to enhance personal discovery. ” - Peter MarksWINTHROP, ME, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Peter Marks , a certified astrologer and psychic with 35 years of experience, has published "The Gourmet Cookbook for Astrology Lovers ," a book blending astrological insights with recipes tailored to each zodiac sign.

Co-authored with Angela Dellafiore Ford, the book, which achieved #1 New Release status on Amazon in 2022, is available at .

Marks also contributed to "Take Back Your Power ," a recently released book that reached #1 New Release status on Amazon.

Marks, based in the U.S., has provided astrological and psychic consultations for over three decades, serving a diverse clientele including professionals and public figures. His work includes analyzing astrological charts and offering guidance on personal growth. He has appeared on Jim Masters TV Show and shares updates on his Facebook page at .

"The Gourmet Cookbook for Astrology Lovers" features recipes designed to reflect zodiac traits, such as gourmet dishes for Taurus or exotic meals for Sagittarius, aiming to enhance personal discovery through cooking.

“The Gourmet Cookbook for Astrology Lovers offers recipes tailored to each zodiac sign to enhance personal discovery,” said Marks.

Book and Contact Information
"The Gourmet Cookbook for Astrology Lovers" is available at .

For more details, contact:
Phone: 203-206-9353
Email: ... (...)
Facebook:

About Peter Marks
Peter Marks is a certified astrologer, psychic, and medium with 35 years of experience. He offers consultations in astrology and psychic readings, emphasizing personal development.

Media Contact:
Peter Marks
203-206-9353
... (...)

Peter Marks
Peter Marks Psychic
+1 203-206-9353
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN12062025003118003196ID1109668203

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search