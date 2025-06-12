Peter Marks Releases The Gourmet Cookbook For Astrology Lovers With New Amazon Best-Seller Contribution

Peter Marks

Peter Marks' Gourmet Cookbook for Astrology Lovers pairs zodiac signs with recipes, while his contribution to Take Back Your Power hits #1 on Amazon.

Peter Marks, a certified astrologer and psychic with 35 years of experience, has published "The Gourmet Cookbook for Astrology Lovers," a book blending astrological insights with recipes tailored to each zodiac sign. Co-authored with Angela Dellafiore Ford, the book, which achieved #1 New Release status on Amazon in 2022, is available at Amazon. Marks also contributed to "Take Back Your Power," a recently released book that reached #1 New Release status on Amazon. Marks, based in the U.S., has provided astrological and psychic consultations for over three decades, serving a diverse clientele including professionals and public figures. His work includes analyzing astrological charts and offering guidance on personal growth. "The Gourmet Cookbook for Astrology Lovers" features recipes designed to reflect zodiac traits, such as gourmet dishes for Taurus or exotic meals for Sagittarius, aiming to enhance personal discovery through cooking.

