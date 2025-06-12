CSX TEAMSTERS RATIFY NEW CONTRACT
3,500 Locomotive Engineers Secure Higher Wages, Improved Quality of Life
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of locomotive engineers at CSX Transportation (CSXT) have voted to ratify a new contract. They are represented by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) of the Teamsters Rail Conference.
"It's an honor to congratulate our members at CSXT for earning this hard-fought contract," said Mark Wallace, President of the BLET and the Teamsters Rail Conference. "Adding paid sick days without concession has been a contentious issue that the BLET refused to concede. But thanks to the hard work of our negotiating team, we were able to get it done."
These 3,500 CSXT locomotive engineers will earn raises of 18.77 percent over the life of the agreement and five additional sick days per year, in addition to improved work rules.
"The gains our members secured in this contract were a long time coming," said Randy Fannon, Vice President of the BLET. "Our years of negotiating and fighting for the fair treatment our members deserve are finally paying off."
Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook/teamsters .
Contact:
Colin McCullough, (856) 625-6856
[email protected]
SOURCE International Brotherhood of TeamstersWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment