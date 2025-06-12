Descartes Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Director Nominee
| Number of
Votes FOR
| Percentage of
Votes FOR
| Number of
Votes AGAINST
| Percentage of
Votes AGAINST
|Deepak Chopra
|75,876,565
|98.81%
|912,202
|1.19%
|Eric Demirian
|72,960,218
|95.01%
|3,828,551
|4.99%
|Dennis Maple
|73,891,505
|96.23%
|2,897,262
|3.77%
|Jane Mowat
|76,767,145
|99.97%
|21,625
|0.03%
|Chris Muntwyler
|75,883,997
|98.82%
|904,773
|1.18%
|Jane O'Hagan
|75,033,103
|97.71%
|1,755,666
|2.29%
|Edward Ryan
|76,223,399
|99.26%
|565,370
|0.74%
|John Walker
|73,935,135
|96.28%
|2,853,635
|3.72%
|Laura Wilkin
|76,767,158
|96.28%
|21,612
|0.03%
Appointment of Auditors
On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants and Licensed Public Accountants, were appointed as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed.
| Number of Votes
FOR
| Percentage of Votes
FOR
| Number of Votes
WITHHELD
| Percentage of Votes
WITHHELD
|77,241,699
|99.66%
|265,443
|0.34%
Say-On-Pay
On a vote by ballot, the“Say-On-Pay” resolution proposed by management of the Corporation was approved.
| Number of Votes
FOR
| Percentage of Votes
FOR
| Number of Votes
AGAINST
| Percentage of Total Votes
AGAINST
|74,071,830
|96.46%
|2,716,938
|3.54%
About Descartes
Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .
Descartes Investor Contact
Laurie McCauley
(519) 746-6114 x202358
...
