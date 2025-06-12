Emory Sports Medicine Named Official Healthcare Provider For INTENNSETM

- Charles Allen, CEO of INTENNSEATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- INTENNSE TM, Atlanta's new professional tennis league set to launch on June 19, today announced a strategic partnership with Emory Sports Medicine , a division of Emory HealthcareEmory Sports Medicine, with specialists from its Tennis Medicine Program, will serve as the Official Healthcare Provider for the league and will provide on-site athletic training and medical support throughout INTENNSE's inaugural season for all players, helping ensure athlete safety and peak performance during play. The partnership also extends beyond the competition, with Emory offering year-round care to support the ongoing health and development of INTENNSE tennis athletes.“This partnership with Emory Sports Medicine underscores our commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of our athletes,” said Charles Allen, CEO of INTENNSE.“Their expertise and comprehensive support will be invaluable as we begin this exciting new chapter for our league and our players.”“We're thrilled to partner with the new INTENNSE Professional Tennis League as they launch their inaugural season here in Atlanta,” said Dr. Neeru Jayanthi, Director of Emory's Tennis Medicine Program at Emory Sports Medicine.“Supporting elite athletes is at the core of what we do, and we're equally committed to delivering that same level of expert care to adult and junior players across the greater Atlanta area and the Southeast region. We're proud to bring our comprehensive on and off-court tennis medicine expertise to this exciting new league and the broader tennis community.”About INTENNSE:INTENNSE is a new professional tennis league launching its inaugural season on June 19, 2025, featuring a fast-paced, team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan engagement. Each match is time-boxed, high-energy, and hosted at The INTENNSE Arena in Atlanta, GA. With simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive environment, INTENNSE is bringing new energy, and new narrative to the sport of tennis. Learn more at .About the Emory Tennis Medicine Program at Emory Sports Medicine: The Emory Tennis Medicine Program at Emory Sports Medicine is the only Society for Tennis Medicine and Science (STMS) Center for Excellence in the U.S. (in partnership with the Kovacs Institute). As the premier provider of orthopedic and sports medicine care for tennis athletes in the Southeast, the program's providers specialize in comprehensive evaluations and personalized treatment plans for players of all ages and levels. From elite professionals to recreational adults and competitive juniors, Emory Tennis Medicine delivers evidence-based medical care, on and off-court stroke modification strategies, and training guidance to help athletes safely return to play and optimize performance for the long term.Learn more at /tennis-medicine-program

