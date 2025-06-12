Integrated Automotive Services Joins The Automotive Management Network
Integrated Automotive Services in Easton, PA, is now part of the Automotive Management Network, expanding its industry commitment to best practices.Joining the Automotive Management Network reflects our ongoing commitment to growing as a shop and staying connected with top industry practices.” - Adam McGinley, Owner of Integrated Automotive Services
EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Integrated Automotive Services has joined the Automotive Management Network (AMN), a national platform that brings together shop owners and managers dedicated to improving performance and sharing real-world solutions.
Strengthening Industry Engagement
By joining AMN, Integrated Automotive Services demonstrates its commitment to continuous learning and collaboration with peers who value innovation, leadership, and automotive best practices .
Word from the Owner
"Joining the Automotive Management Network reflects our ongoing commitment to growing as a shop and staying connected with top industry practices," said Adam McGinley, Owner.“It helps us better serve our customers by staying ahead of the curve.”
About Integrated Automotive Services
Founded in 1990, Integrated Automotive Services is located at 900 Bushkill Dr, Easton, PA 18042, United States , and specializes in BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volvo, and import auto repair. The shop is a certified NAPA AutoCare Center, known for quality workmanship and customer service.
To learn more or schedule service, visit bmwvolvoservice or call (610) 253-4700.
Adam McGinley
Integrated Automotive Services
+1 610-253-4700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment