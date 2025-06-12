Monterey Bay Economic Partnership Shares Resources For Employers To Create Safe Workplace Environments For All Workers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Tahra Goraya, Monterey Bay Economic Partnership President and CEOMARINA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) supports our local employers in advancing and uplifting the rights of all workers to fair treatment and safe work environments. The stability of our workplaces is critical to the economic growth of our communities and our state.In California - the world's fourth largest economy - immigrants play a significant role in the state's labor force and business community, contributing more than $151 billion annually to the state's economy. An estimated one in 10 workers statewide - 2.7 million individuals - are undocumented, according to the state Attorney General's office.“As the federal government steps up immigration enforcement efforts and increasingly inflammatory rhetoric, MBEP encourages our local employers and public institutions to utilize readily available resources to ensure that all workers are treated fairly and afforded the protections, rights and remedies under state law, regardless of immigration status,” said Monterey Bay Economic Partnership President & CEO Tahra Goraya.“Our businesses are no place for fear or intimidation, exploitation or violence.”MBEP encourages employers to review their existing guidelines and the model policies provided by the state to limit state and local participation in immigration enforcement activities to the fullest extent possible, and to implement practical plans to protect the rights of workers.Employers need to understand their rights and responsibilities when interacting with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials at the worksite. Recommendations include:. Enacting data retention policies for requesting and storing strictly necessary data, implementing additional safety measures such as encrypting digital files, password protections and dual-factor authentication, and protecting physical files in safe, lock-protected locations. Written policies that cover information disclosure and retention are recommended.. Implementing policies and procedures to follow if ICE arrives at your workplace for an I-9 Audit and understanding your rights as an employer when interacting with a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Written policies are valuable tools to help protect your clients' and organization's legal rights if immigration enforcement arrives at your facility, office, or workplace. Policies also facilitate discussion and agreement and assure staff of their safety.. Incorporating organization-specific information into policies: Schools may have additional laws they must follow to protect student and parental rights. Additional guidance for schools in California can be found here . Visit ca for sample policies for healthcare-related organizations and homelesslaw for resources specific to homeless service providers. It is recommended that organizations consult with an attorney to tailor policies to their specific needs.Additional Resources for Employers and Immigrant Communities:. The Attorney General's best practice workplace guidelines: Promoting Fair and Safe Workplaces for All( ) and a comprehensive list of guidance documents on immigrant rights and protections in multiple languages:. The Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County, Inc. has scheduled virtual immigration update workshops for Central Coast managers and business owners on June 12 and July 15.Free and low-cost legal immigration assistance: Law Help CA or Immigration Law Help .. The County of Monterey has compiled immigration information and resources for residents and employers, including a“Know Your Rights” booklet.. The San Benito County Free Library website lists nonprofit immigration rights groups, provides education about immigrant rights, and offers other immigration resources .. SusDerechos offers multilingual legal information and support for immigrant families.. The Santa Cruz County Immigration Project (SCCIP) and Community Action Board offer multiple resources for undocumented immigrants, including information on their constitutional rights and free legal consultations.About Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP): Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) is a regional member-supported nonprofit organization consisting of public, private, and civic entities located throughout the counties of Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz. Founded in 2015, our mission is to improve the economic health and quality of life in the region.

