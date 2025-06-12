AACC, NSF Announce Winning Teams Of 2025 Community College Innovation Challenge

Bergen Community College; Perimeter College at Georgia State University; and Dallas College took home winning titles following presentations of their STEM innovations to address real-world challenges

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), in partnership with the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), announced the three winning teams of this year's Community College Innovation Challenge (CCIC).

The annual competition seeks to strengthen entrepreneurial thinking among community college students by challenging them to develop STEM-based solutions to real-world problems. It also enables students to discover and demonstrate their capacity to use STEM to make a difference in the world and to translate that knowledge into action.

The first, second and third-place winning teams and their innovations are listed below.

First Place: Bergen Community College, NJ

Project: Pop-Up Hydroponic Farms

Second Place: Perimeter College at Georgia State University, GA

Project: RoyaNest – Life-Saving Care Device for Asphyxia Neonatorum

Third Place: Dallas College, TX

Project: Alerts VIA Detection and Ranging (AVIADAR)

This week, 12 community colleges selected as finalists in a national competition attended an Innovation Boot Camp where they learned from entrepreneurs and experts in business planning, stakeholder engagement, strategic communication, and marketplace dynamics. The Boot Camp culminated in a Student Innovation Poster Session with STEM leaders and congressional stakeholders, and a 5-minute pitch presentation to a panel of industry and entrepreneurial professionals determining the winning teams.

"I cannot stress enough how proud the NSF Directorate for STEM Education is to co-sponsor this competition," said James L. Moore III, assistant director for STEM Education. "The innovative ideas presented by these teams exemplify the knowledge and skills that are essential for addressing current and future real-world challenges. For over 75 years, the NSF has supported opportunities like the Community College Innovation Challenge, empowering talented students from community colleges and beyond. Congratulations to this year's winners and their dedicated mentors."

Among the ideas the 12 finalist teams presented this year are innovative and transformative solutions that address food insecurity, burn care, aviation safety, nicotine addiction, energy efficiency, fire prevention and safety, neonatal health, and autonomous and assistive technologies.

"This competition is a remarkable testament to the ingenuity and drive of our nation's community college students," said Walter G. Bumphus, president and CEO of AACC. "We are honored to partner with NSF to support these talented student teams as they apply their innovative thinking and problem-solving skills to address real-world challenges. The projects presented reflect not only excellence in STEM but also a strong commitment to societal and economic progress. Congratulations to the team from Bergen Community College and to all of this year's exceptional finalists."

