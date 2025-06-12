Almost Friday Media And Fanatics Sportsbook Partner To Launch Season Two Of Glory Daze With Johnny Manziel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maxx Crosby Will Be Manziel's First Guest

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almost Friday Media and Fanatics Sportsbook today announced the launch of season two of“Glory Daze,” a weekly podcast hosted by Heisman Trophy Winner Johnny Manziel.

“Glory Daze” with Johnny Manzie is an interview series from Almost Friday Media that celebrates and explores the most nostalgic eras in sports. On“Glory Daze,” Manziel, a former first round pick, sits down to have authentic conversations with some of the most iconic and legendary names in sports as they share never-before-heard stories, discuss their career-defining moments, and much more.

The first episode of the new season of“Glory Daze” will feature Las Vegas Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby and will be available on June 12th via all podcast platforms. The first season of“Glory Daze” was a huge success and featured conversations with sports icons like Matt Leinart, LeSean McCoy, Greg Oden, Patrick Peterson, Michael Vick and Vince Young.

As part of the partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook, Johnny Football will transform into“Johnny FanCash” during live Fanatics Sportsbook ad reads and one-of-a-kind giveaways. Each week,“Johnny FanCash” will collaborate with Fanatics Sportsbook on content and Manziel will make picks each week on the Fanatics Sportsbook, available on iO and Androi . In addition, Manziel will record an episode of Glory Daze in front of a live audience at Fanatics Fest NYC, an immersive sports festival where sports, culture, and collecting collide. Fanatics Fest NYC will take place at the Javits Center in New York City from June 20-22 and tickets are on sale at starting at $20 for kids and $60 for adults.

"This season we talk to athletes still in the glory daze, former athletes, and even notable fans,” said Manziel.“Having been through some unforgettable moments myself, I know how important it is to share the real stories behind what fans saw on the field. We've lined up some amazing guests who have those same experiences - career-defining moments that fans still talk about today. This season is all about going deeper into those stories and connecting with the fans who remember these glory days just as vividly as we do. It's about celebrating the moments that shaped the sports we love."

New Episodes of Glory Daze will drop every Thursday at 12 PM ET across all podcast platforms and Johnny Manziel's Youtube Channel . For previews and episode highlights please follow the Glory Daze social channels @glorydazepod on IG , X and Tiktok .

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics, a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook, now the fastest growing sportsbook in America*, is available to 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming operates twenty-two retail sports betting locations, including the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Northwest Stadium. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver, Leeds and Dublin.

Almost Friday Media is a media studio and content network created by brothers Max, Jack, and Sam Barrett in November 2019. The company originated as the viral Instagram account @friday.beers and has quickly expanded to 25+ brands and creators, delivering over 1.5 billion impressions every quarter to it's 25+ million followers. Almost Friday creates relatable content that stems from the relationships we have with our friends. We've capitalized on a need for coming-of-age comedy by creating incredible communities based around sports, culture, and comedy that is positive, inclusive, and says“we're all in this together”.

* Based on compiled data from state regulators evaluating sportsbooks comprising 98.5% of the market, as of February 2025.

