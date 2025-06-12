Starwood Property Trust Announces $0.48 Per Share Dividend For Second Quarter 2025
MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD ) ("the Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc .
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD ), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of March 31, 2025, the Company has successfully deployed over $104 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $26 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at .
Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]
