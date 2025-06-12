Sidoxia Capital Management Leads Insightful Presentation Of Trump's First 100 Days With The American Association Of Individual Investors (AAII)

Published author, wealth advisor and founder of Sidoxia Capital Management, Wade Slome, delivered an expertly curated presentation for members of AAII, exploring the turbulent financial landscape shaped by President Trump's first 100 days in office.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inauguration Day kick-started a wild ride for investors based on President Trump's platform priorities of tariffs, immigration, deregulation, tax cuts, budget cuts (DOGE), and cryptocurrency legislation. Investors near and far have been impacted by the daily news doses on these topics, which have been fueled by clickbait headlines triggering alarm.

In his exclusive AAII presentation, Mr. Slome provided historical context on the financial markets, analyzed the market's performance in 2025 to date, and offered a forward-looking perspective on what investors may expect in the coming months. With fears mounting over the possibility of a global trade war and recession triggered by tariff announcements, many investors are grappling with critical decisions: Is it time to lock in gains from the previous years, or should they embrace current volatility to invest at more attractive valuations?

Mr. Slome addressed these concerns head-on, outlining portfolio strategies tailored for various economic scenarios and highlighting sectors and stocks best positioned to benefit from recent and upcoming legislative changes. Mr. Slome also explored the powerful influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the key driver behind the initial surge in the so-called "Magnificent 7" technology stocks. As investor interest in AI continues to grow, questions remain: Is AI spending just a temporary wave of hype, or are we witnessing the dawn of a technological revolution? Mr. Slome discussed the companies most likely to benefit from the hundreds of billions of dollars being invested in AI and answered pressing questions about how investors should approach this transformative trend. Watch clips from this exclusive presentation HERE .

About Sidoxia Capital Management, LLC:

Sidoxia was founded by Wade W. Slome, CFA®, CFP® in late 2007 to fill a void in the financial services marketplace for independent, client-driven advice that is free of conflicts. Having managed a $20 billion mutual fund and worked in the industry for more than thirty years, Mr. Slome's extensive experience and credentials allow him to provide institutional-quality service to all clients. Sidoxia creates customized investment portfolios designed to meet the financial goals of their clients as outlined by personally tailored Investment Policy Statements (IPS). Fusion is the name of their globally constructed investment strategies that are divided into conservative, moderate, and aggressive risk-adjusted portfolios. Sidoxia's Fusion strategies integrate a diversified combination of fixed income and equity securities, including exchange traded funds (ETFs) and some of the identical company-specific equity securities employed in the Slome Sidoxia Fund, LP (a hedge fund for accredited investors also managed by Sidoxia Capital Management, LLC). Sidoxia Capital Management, LLC is located at 2901 West Coast Highway, Suite 200, Newport Beach, CA 92663. Learn More: Website .

Contact: Paula Steurer

Sterling Public Relations

Direct: 949. 200. 6566

[email protected]

SOURCE Sidoxia Capital Management

