Sisel International Welcomes Karen Carter As Vice President Of Marketing Strategy

Karen Carter leads the marketing department, shaping the long-term vision for Sisel's product portfolio, brand strategy, promotions, events, and overall customer experience. She collaborates with digital, creative, and marketing managers and team members to guide product development, campaigns, and creative execution. Karen values Sisel's family-oriented culture and enjoys creating marketing content on each product, ingredient, and science-forward formula.

Karen earned an MBA from Brigham Young University, which launched her career in the MLM industry. With over 30 years of experience, she has led global marketing initiatives and multi-million-dollar product brands. Her expertise in product and brand development, especially in advanced skincare, is integral to Sisel's growth.

We look forward to the continued success and excellence Karen will bring to our Sisel team.

About Sisel International

Sisel International, an acronym for Science, Innovation, Success, Energy, and Longevity, is a wellness company driven by its passion for helping people transform their health and financial futures. Founded on family values and scientific integrity, Sisel formulates, manufactures, and distributes premium health, beauty, and household products designed to support long-term vitality and well-being.

Operating in more than 40 countries, Sisel International empowers a growing global network of independent distributors through industry-leading support, training, and leadership development. At the core of its mission is a commitment to creating life-changing opportunities through innovation, education, and a shared pursuit of excellence.

To learn more about Sisel's product offerings and business opportunities, visit .

