W. P. Carey Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.900 Per Share
NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC ) reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.900 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.60 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025.
W. P. Carey Inc.
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,614 net lease properties covering approximately 177 million square feet and a portfolio of 78 self-storage operating properties as of March 31, 2025. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.
Institutional Investors :
Peter Sands
1 (212) 492-1110
[email protected]
Individual Investors :
W. P. Carey Inc.
1 (212) 492-8920
[email protected]
Press Contact :
Anna McGrath
1 (212) 492-1166
[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
