W. P. Carey Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.900 Per Share

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC ) reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.900 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.60 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,614 net lease properties covering approximately 177 million square feet and a portfolio of 78 self-storage operating properties as of March 31, 2025. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

