Trinet Announces Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, Calif., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET ), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced its Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.275 per share of the Company's common stock with a record date and ex-dividend date of July 1, 2025 and a payout date of July 28, 2025.

