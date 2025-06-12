Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trinet Announces Quarterly Dividend


DUBLIN, Calif., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET ), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced its Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.275 per share of the Company's common stock with a record date and ex-dividend date of July 1, 2025 and a payout date of July 28, 2025.

About TriNet

TriNet provides comprehensive HR solutions, technology, expertise, and access to world-class benefits that enable small and medium-sized businesses to attract and develop top-tier talent. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

