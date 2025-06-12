The Cove, A New Seattle Wine Bar At Lake Union Piers, Opens Saturday

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, offering food and drink in a comfortable space. Developed by Ackley Brands, a family-owned beverage company in Seattle, The Cove offers Pacific Northwest wines, imported wines, and local craft beer, catering to a wide array of tastes and celebrations, as well as a full food menu and unbeatable views.

Lake Union Piers, located at the southern edge of Lake Union, is a newly revitalized waterfront destination- a vibrant public space that strengthens the connection between land and water . Developed as Chandler's Cove in the 1980s, the five-acre property was reimagined by Vulcan Real Estate, designed by The Miller Hull Partnership, and built by Abbott Construction to enhance public access and community engagement. Surrounded by parks, pedestrian pathways, and the scenic waterfront , Lake Union Piers now serves as a lively gateway in Seattle's South Lake Union Neighborhood, designated as one of seven Innovation Districts in the U.S. by the Brookings Institution.

At the heart of this South Lake Union transformation are three renovated buildings that blend industrial heritage with modern design-geometric structures clad in warm wooden shiplap and dark metal roofing. The three buildings house a mix of restaurants, retail, and entertainment, fostering a dynamic public maritime hub . Between the buildings, a central open plaza invites visitors to gather, while a waterfront promenade offers stunning views of the lake and the Seattle skyline . Among these spaces is The Cove, a 4,000-square-foot wine bar and event venue in Building C.

“We're excited to open in this vibrant renewed community space,” said Brandon Ackley, CEO of Ackley Brands.“This will be our first location where you can enjoy wine and beer from our entire family of Pacific Northwest brands.”

The Cove has an outdoor deck along the public promenade, making it a premier destination for dining, socializing, and experiencing the energy of South Lake Union. Ackley Brands worked with a female-led team to bring the new wine bar and event space to life. Inside, the open floorplan has unobstructed views of South Lake Union , with neutral tones and thoughtful lighting that enhance the welcoming atmosphere.

Two cozy nook seating areas feature plush upholstered benches, warm ambient lighting, and natural wood accents, creating an intimate and inviting space for parties of eight to ten guests. A fireplace framed by warm-colored tiles and surrounded by soft seating serves as a warm and inviting focal point for the space. The white-tiled bar with softly lit arches for a backbar seats 12 guests under sleek pendant lights, while an adjoining table-height bar with built-in planters seats eight. A private tasting room beyond the fireplace area has a large table and seats up to ten guests.

The beverage menu offers the best of the Pacific Northwest, with sparkling wine, pink, white, and red wines available by the glass or bottle . The wine list caters to all, ranging from the wildly popular Kung Fu Girl Riesling from Charles Smith Wines, to the Biodynamic wines of Montinore Estate in the Willamette Valley. The Cove also serves wine slushies, including a Riesling Slushy and a Frosé. A lineup of local beers from Mac & Jack's Brewing Co. is available on tap, including Amber Ale, Marty Time Lager, and several beers brewed exclusively for The Cove.

The all-day wine bar has a food menu ranging from small bites to large plates . Tinned fish served with crackers or chips and crab cakes with garlic aïoli befit the marine setting, while a radicchio Caesar, a seasonal flatbread, and a rotating dip with crudités reflect what's fresh locally.

The Cove is available for private events, with capacity for up to 200 people in all. The outdoor deck is available for booking alone as well, accommodating up to 50 people. Lake Union Piers has ample parking on-site and a Walk Score of 99.

Follow The Cove on Instagram .

The Cove Details:

Address: 901 Fairview Ave N, Suite C100, Seattle, WA 98109

Summer Hours: June - Oct

Sun-Thu: 11-9

Fri/Sat: 11-10

Hours:

Winter Hours: Nov - May

Sun-Thu: 11-8

Fri/Sat: 11-9

General Manager: Kelli Felix

Seating Capacity: 211 (indoor + outdoor)

Event Capacity: Up to 200 people

Social: @thecoveseattle

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at