More Than Two Million Jobs At Risk If Clean Manufacturing Tax Credits Repealed
The BlueGreen Alliance's brief concludes that the provisions in the House bill would put at risk nearly 300,000 direct manufacturing jobs in facilities supported by clean manufacturing tax credits, over one million indirect jobs down the supply chain, and nearly 643,000 induced jobs created as a result of the economic stimulus of the direct and indirect jobs.
“These numbers make it even more clear, if this bill becomes law, workers are the ones who will pay the price,” said BlueGreen Alliance Executive Director Jason Walsh .“As this administration blusters about its support for American manufacturing, this bill tells an extremely different story, openly selling out workers to pay for a billionaire tax break.”
Seven states-California, Georgia, Michigan, Illinois, Tennessee, Arizona, and South Carolina-have more than 100,000 jobs at risk if the clean manufacturing tax credits are repealed. Notably, President Trump won five of those seven states with the greatest number of jobs at stake in the 2024 election.
Additionally, the brief finds that in several states the manufacturing sector is at the precipice of massive growth under the tax credits. With the tax credits in place, New Mexico, Nevada, and Georgia could all see manufacturing employment grow more than 10%. Arizona, Kentucky, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia could all see at least a 5% boost. Without the credits, that future is uncertain.
"The job-creating track record of the clean manufacturing tax credits is undeniable and the changes to them included in the House bill threatens all of that progress," said BlueGreen Alliance Vice President of Manufacturing and Industrial Policy Ted Fertik ."Every bit of data shows clearly that repealing these credits will hurt working Americans. We hope the Senate will see reason and reverse these damaging provisions."
