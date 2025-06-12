Techfrederick Receives $250,000 EARN Maryland Grant To Expand Aspire Tech Training Program
"This funding allows us to reach even more people - whether they're just starting in the tech field or ready to take the next step in their career," said Meghan Sweigart, Executive Director of techfrederick. "Our goal is to create real pathways to employment, advancement, and long-term success in Frederick's growing tech sector."
The Maryland Department of Labor's EARN program supports industry-led partnerships that cultivate talent and meet workforce needs. With this grant, techfrederick will expand Aspire's reach, increase training cohorts, and deepen relationships with local employers committed to hiring and retaining skilled workers.
For more information about Aspire or how to participate, partner, or support the program, visit .
SOURCE techfrederick
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment