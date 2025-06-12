Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Techfrederick Receives $250,000 EARN Maryland Grant To Expand Aspire Tech Training Program

2025-06-12 04:16:05
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Aspire program offers instructor-led training in IT support, networking, cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies. Participants include individuals who are unemployed or underemployed, as well as those currently working in tech and seeking to advance or upskill.

"This funding allows us to reach even more people - whether they're just starting in the tech field or ready to take the next step in their career," said Meghan Sweigart, Executive Director of techfrederick. "Our goal is to create real pathways to employment, advancement, and long-term success in Frederick's growing tech sector."

The Maryland Department of Labor's EARN program supports industry-led partnerships that cultivate talent and meet workforce needs. With this grant, techfrederick will expand Aspire's reach, increase training cohorts, and deepen relationships with local employers committed to hiring and retaining skilled workers.

For more information about Aspire or how to participate, partner, or support the program, visit .

