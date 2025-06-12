BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ISSUES ANNUAL CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX ) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today the release of its seventh annual Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the Company's strategy to improve the environmental, social, and economic well-being of its stakeholders, as well as measurements and case studies that highlight Brixmor's progress with respect to its CR goals.

"Our achievements demonstrate the close alignment of our corporate responsibility strategy with our culture and our business," stated James Taylor, Chief Executive Officer. "Through our CR initiatives, we maintain focused on long-term value creation, driven by employee engagement, continual operational and resource efficiency, and our commitment to the stakeholders we serve."

Notable achievements in each of Brixmor's Corporate Responsibility pillars for calendar year 2024 included:

Our Culture:



Maintaining the highest score of "1" from ISS's Governance QualityScore, which reviews corporate governance quality and risk across four categories: Board Structure, Compensation, Shareholder Rights, and Audit & Risk Oversight

Continued progress in early career development of real estate professionals through initiatives including the expansion of the Company's mentorship program Recognition as a Top Workplace by the Philadelphia Inquirer for the second consecutive year

Our Properties:



A 59% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions compared to the 2018 baseline year, surpassing our Science-Based Target goal, up from a 50% reduction in calendar year 2023

An increase in on-site renewable energy systems to a total capacity of 12.5 MW of capacity, up from 11.2 MW in calendar year 2023

The conversion of 98% of the Company's portfolio to LED lighting, up from 96% of the portfolio in calendar year 2023 A 55% reduction of common area water consumption on a like-for-like basis since 2016, up from 42% in calendar year 2023

Our Stakeholders:



The stabilization of approximately $1.2B of reinvestment projects since January 1, 2016, up from $1.0B in calendar year 2023

An overall tenant satisfaction rating of 80% in our 2024 tenant survey, up from 71% in our last survey, conducted in calendar year 2022 More than 3,300 hours of employee volunteer service in Brixmor's communities

To learn more and read the entire CR report, please visit .

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 363 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

Brixmor announces material information to its investors in SEC filings and press releases and on public conference calls, webcasts and the "Investors" page of its website at . The Company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information Brixmor posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, Brixmor encourages investors and others interested in the Company to review the information that it posts on its website and on its social media channels.

SAFE HARBOR LANGUAGE

