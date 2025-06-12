American Outdoor Brands Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Release And Conference Call Alert

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) , an innovation company that provides product solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 financial results on Thursday, June 26, 2025, after the close of the market. The full text of the press release will be available on the company's website at under the Investor Relations section.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, June 26, 2025, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Brian Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Fulmer, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific). Those interested in listening to the conference call via telephone may call directly at (833) 630-1956 and ask to join the American Outdoor Brands call. No RSVP is necessary. The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company's website at , under the Investor Relations section.

About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an innovation company that provides product solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, outdoor cooking, and personal security and personal defense products. The Company produces innovative, high quality products under brands including BOG®; BUBBA®; Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Frankford Arsenal®; Grilla Grills®; Hooyman®; Imperial®; LaserLyte®; Lockdown®; MEAT!TM; Old Timer®; Schrade®; Tipton®; Uncle Henry®; ust®; and Wheeler®. For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit aob.

Contact:

Liz Sharp, VP, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(573) 303-4620

