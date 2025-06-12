TAMMY BARLET, STUDENT VETERANS OF AMERICA VP OF GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS, NAMED 2025 BUSH INSTITUTE STAND-TO VETERAN LEADERSHIP PROGRAM SCHOLAR

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Stand-To program targets dynamic leaders from both civilian and military walks of life, allowing scholars to hear from a variety of distinguished professionals, educators, and experts in veteran leadership development. Each scholar will develop a personal leadership project throughout the duration of the program, with a goal of benefitting veterans and their families across the country.

The new class of scholars hail from across the country and will gather at the George W. Bush Presidential Center next month for the opening session. Over the course of the five modules, scholars will hear from a variety of distinguished professionals, educators, and experts in veteran transition and leadership development such as JoAnne Bass, 19th Chief Master Sergeant, United States Air Force, and retired United States Air Force General Alfred Flowers, among others.

Tammy Barlet, who has led SVA's policy efforts for over two years, already has substantial experience working to support veterans. She collaborates closely with lawmakers and federal agencies to bring education benefits and career opportunities to veterans and their families, testifying before the House and Senate Veterans' Affairs Committees in the name of educational support.

"I am honored to be selected as part of the George W. Bush Institute's Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program's seventh annual class. This opportunity allows me to join a network of passionate leaders dedicated to improving the lives of veterans and their families. I look forward to deepening my impact, learning from fellow advocates, and continuing to ensure those who served receive the support and opportunities they've earned," said Barlet.

Barlet's personal leadership project will focus on the establishment of a dedicated office within the VA's Veterans Benefits Administration to assisting and educating family members of veterans who are rated 100% Permanent and Total on the benefits they are entitled to. The program, which would focus heavily on assistance and awareness for educational benefits, will bridge information gaps and empower veterans and their families to thrive, supporting SVA's mission of providing educational resources, support, and advocacy.

"Tammy's selection for the Bush Institute's Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program is a direct reflection of her relentless commitment to the veterans, military-connected students, family members, caregivers, and survivors we serve," said Jared Lyon, President and CEO of Student Veterans of America. "The insight and relationships she builds in this program will help all of us at SVA create even stronger pathways to education, opportunity, and well-being for those who have worn the uniform and families that serve alongside them. We couldn't be prouder to see her join this network of proven leaders."

Scholars were carefully chosen following a comprehensive application and review process. They become part of a dynamic network comprising over 200 alumni from six earlier classes, focused on enhancing veteran outcomes across a range of issues. Many alumni occupy leadership positions in business, community initiatives, nonprofits aiding veterans, government, and academia; numerous members are also actively serving or reserve military personnel.

The program is part of the Bush Institute's commitment to developing and supporting effective leaders. It builds on the organization's extensive policy work relating to veterans and military families .

To learn more about the Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program, please visit bushcenter/veteranleadership .

About Student Veterans of American

Student Veterans of America® (SVA) elevates the academic, professional, and personal development of veterans in higher education through chapter programs and services, outcomes and impacts research, and advocacy at every level. With a mission focused on empowering student veterans, SVA is committed to providing an educational experience that goes beyond the classroom.

Through a dedicated network of over 1,600 on-campus chapters in all 50 states and three countries overseas representing nearly 600,000 student veterans, SVA inspires yesterday's warriors by connecting student veterans with a community of dedicated chapter leaders. Every day these passionate leaders work to provide the necessary resources, network support, and advocacy to ensure student veterans can effectively connect, expand their skills, and ultimately achieve their greatest potential.

About the George W. Bush Institute

The George W. Bush Institute is a solution-oriented nonpartisan policy organization focused on ensuring opportunity for all, strengthening democracy, and advancing free societies. Housed within the George W. Bush Presidential Center, the Bush Institute is rooted in compassionate conservative values and committed to creating positive, meaningful, and lasting change at home and abroad. We utilize our unique platform and convening power to advance solutions to national and global issues of the day. Learn more at

