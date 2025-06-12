B2gold 2025 Annual General And Special Meeting Details And Voting Reminder

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the“Company”) is scheduled to hold its 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the“Meeting”) on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) in the Pacific Ballroom at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia , and online via live audio webcast. The Meeting will be available to registered and non-registered shareholders and guests, and accessible via live webcast at .

The Company is pleased to announce the support of Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services, who have recommended that shareholders vote FOR all proposed items to be considered at the upcoming Meeting.

At the Meeting, shareholders are being asked to vote on 4 items:

The Board of Directors also recommends shareholders vote FOR on all four items. B2Gold strongly encourages all registered shareholders who would like to attend, participate and/or vote virtually online via live webcast to carefully follow the procedures outlined in the Company's Management Information Circular and the Meeting's User Guide , both filed on SEDAR+ on May 2, 2025 and on the company's website at .

Shareholders who have questions or need assistance with voting their shares, should contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, the proxy solicitation agent, by telephone at +1 877-452-7184 (North America – toll free) or +1 416-304-0211 (outside North America), or by email at ... .

How to vote in advance of the Meeting

Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the meeting via the internet or telephone using the control number found on the proxy or voting instruction form that was mailed to you to ensure your vote is received in a timely manner. For your proxy to be valid you must submit your vote by no later than June 17, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. (Vancouver time).