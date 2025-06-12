B2gold 2025 Annual General And Special Meeting Details And Voting Reminder
|Registered Shareholders
|Non-Registered Shareholders
| Common Shares held in own name and
represented by a physical certificate or DRS.
| Common Shares held with a broker, bank
or other intermediary.
|Internet
|Telephone
|1-866-732-8683
|Call the applicable number listed on the voting instruction form
|Return the form of proxy in the enclosed envelope
|Return the voting instruction form in the enclosed envelope
If you are a non-registered shareholder, you will be able to attend, participate and/or vote at the Meeting online via live webcast only if you duly appoint yourself as proxyholder through the method specified by your intermediary and comply with all of the requirements set out in the Management Information Circular relating to appointment and registration, which must be properly completed before the proxy deadline on June 17, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. (Vancouver time).
Management Presentation
Once the Meeting is adjourned, B2Gold executives will host a presentation reviewing B2Gold's performance in 2024, provide a general corporate update of the first half of 2025, and conclude with a Q&A session.
About B2Gold Corp.
B2Gold is a responsible international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, the Goose Project under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland.
ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.
“Clive T. Johnson”
President & Chief Executive Officer
Source: B2Gold Corp.CONTACT: For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company's website at or contact: Michael McDonald VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development +1 604-681-8371 ... Cherry DeGeer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 ...
