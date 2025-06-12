Galapagos To Present New ATALANTA-1 CAR-T Data At EHA 2025, Highlighting Low Toxicity And Rapid, Decentralized Delivery Of Fresh, Early-Memory-Enriched GLPG5101 In R/R NHL
| Phase 1
(n=24)
| Phase 2
(n=37)
| All patients
(n=61)
|CRS, n (%)
|11 (45.8)
|15 (40.5)
|26 (42.6)
|Grade 1, n (%)
|5 (20.8)
|8 (21.6)
|13 (21.3)
|Grade 2, n (%)
|5 (20.8)
|7 (18.9)
|12 (19.7)
|Grade 3, n (%)
|1 (4.2)
|0
|1 (1.6)
|Time to onset, median (range), days
|7.5 (2–20)
|7.0 (1–11)
|7.0 (1–20)
|Duration, median (range), days
|3.0 (1–17)
|3.0 (1–9)
|3.0 (1–17)
|CRS toxicity management, n (%)
|Dexamethasone
|4 (16.7)
|7 (18.9)
|11 (18.0)
|Tocilizumab
|6 (25.0)
|9 (24.3)
|15 (24.6)
|Methylprednisolone
|1 (4.2)
|-
|1 (1.6)
|Vasopressin
|1 (4.2)
|-
|1 (1.6)
|ICANS, n (%)
|8 (33.3)
|4 (10.8)
|12 (19.7)
|Grade 1
|8 (33.3)
|3 (8.1)
|11 (18.0)
|Grade 2
|0
|0
|0
|Grade 3
|0
|1 (2.7)
|1 (1.6)
|Time to onset, median (range), days
|14.0 (3–30)
|8.5 (2–12)
|11.5 (2–30)
|Duration, median (range), days
|2.5 (1–47)
|1.5 (1–3)
|2.0 (1–47)
|ICANS toxicity management, n (%)
|Dexamethasone (ICANS)
|2 (8.3)
|4 (10.8)
|6 (9.8)
|Tocilizumab (ICANS)
|1 (4.2)
|2 (5.4)
|3 (4.9)
|Infections, Grade ≥3, n (%)
|2 (8.3)
|1 (2.7)
|3 (4.9)
|Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, Grade ≥3, n (%)
|2 (8.3)
|0
|2 (3.3)
|Prolonged cytopenias,a Grade ≥3, n/n available (%)
|30 days after infusion
|8/21 (38.1)
|11/37 (29.7)
|19/58 (32.8)
|60 days after infusion
|5/21 (23.8)
|9/33 (27.3)
|14/54 (25.9)
|90 days after infusion
|4/20 (20.0)
|8/30 (26.7)
|12/50 (24.0)
| a Includes all events related to neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, anemia, and lymphopenia.
CRS, cytokine release syndrome; ICANS, immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome.
Table 1: Adverse events of special interest
About GLPG5101 and ATALANTA-1 (EudraCT 2021-003272-13; NCT 06561425)
GLPG5101 is a second generation anti-CD19/4-1BB CAR-T product candidate, administered as a single fixed intravenous dose. The safety, efficacy and feasibility of decentralized manufactured GLPG5101 are currently being evaluated in the ATALANTA-1 Phase 1/2 study in eight1 hematological malignancies with high unmet need. The primary objective of the Phase 1 part of the study is to evaluate safety and to determine the recommended dose for the Phase 2 part of the study. Secondary objectives include assessment of efficacy and feasibility of decentralized manufacturing of GLPG5101. The dose levels that were evaluated in Phase 1 are 50x106 (DL1), 110x106 (DL2) and 250x106 (DL3) CAR+ viable T-cells. The primary objective of the Phase 2 part of the study is to evaluate the Objective Response Rate (ORR) while the secondary objectives include Complete Response Rate (CRR), duration of response, progression free survival, overall survival, safety, pharmacokinetic profile, and the feasibility of decentralized manufacturing. Each enrolled patient will be followed for 24 months. The ATALANTA-1 study is currently enrolling patients in the U.S. and Europe.
About Galapagos' cell therapy manufacturing platform
Galapagos' innovative decentralized cell therapy manufacturing platform has the potential for the administration of fresh, fit, stem-like early memory cells with a median vein-to-vein time of seven days, greater physician visibility, and improved patient experience. The platform consists of an end-to-end xCellit® workflow management and monitoring software system, a decentralized, functionally closed, automated manufacturing platform for cell therapies (using Lonza's Cocoon®) and a proprietary quality control testing and release strategy.
About Galapagos
Galapagos is a biotechnology company with operations in Europe, the U.S., and Asia, dedicated to transforming patient outcomes through life-changing science and innovation for more years of life and quality of life. Focusing on high unmet medical needs, we synergize compelling science, technology, and collaborative approaches to create a deep pipeline of best-in-class medicines. With capabilities from lab to patient, including a decentralized cell therapy manufacturing platform, we are committed to challenging the status quo and delivering results for our patients, employees, and shareholders. Our goal is to meet current medical needs and anticipate and shape the future of healthcare, ensuring that our innovations reach those who need them most. For additional information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn or X .
For further information, please contact:
| Media inquiries:
Srikant Ramaswami
+1 412 699 0359
Marieke Vermeersch
+32 479 490 603
...
| Investor inquiries:
Srikant Ramaswami
+1 412 699 0359
Glenn Schulman
+1 412 522 6239
...
Forward-looking statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as“anticipate,”“expect,”“will,”“continue,”“aim,”“future,”“potential,”“forward,”“may,” as well as similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding new data from the ATALANTA-1 Phase 1/2 study, statements regarding the expected timing, design and readouts of the ATALANTA-1 study, statements regarding Galapagos' cell therapy manufacturing platform, and statements regarding the potential benefits of GLPG5101. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause Galapagos' actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, the risk that preliminary or interim clinical results may not be replicated in ongoing or subsequent clinical trials, the risk that ongoing and future clinical studies with Galapagos' product candidates, including GLPG5101, may not be completed in the currently envisaged timelines or at all, the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements (including that data from the ongoing and planned clinical research programs may not support registration or further development of GLPG5101 due to safety, efficacy or other reasons), Galapagos' reliance on collaborations with third parties (including its collaboration partner Lonza), and that Galapagos' estimations regarding its GLPG5101 development program and regarding the commercial potential of GLPG5101 may be incorrect, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in Galapagos' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its subsequent filings with the SEC. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and speak only as of the date hereof, and Galapagos makes no commitment to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements in order to reflect new information or subsequent events, circumstances, or changes in expectations, unless specifically required by law or regulation.
1 Protocol for GLPG5101 currently being amended to include chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Attachment
-
Galapagos EHA 2025 EN
