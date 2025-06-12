Nano Dimension Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at
(In thousands of USD)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2025
|2024 1
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|251,858
|487,438
|317,169
|Bank deposits
|541,164
|257,227
|440,790
|Restricted deposits
|60
|60
|537
|Trade receivables
|11,840
|12,300
|9,141
|Other receivables
|6,419
|5,076
|4,790
|Inventory
|19,698
|16,832
|16,899
|Total current assets
|831,039
|778,933
|789,326
|Restricted deposits
|879
|766
|768
|Investment in securities
|112,657
|94,915
|86,190
|Property plant and equipment, net
|16,078
|13,057
|14,143
|Right-of-use assets
|11,084
|8,484
|9,307
|Intangible assets
|2,235
|2,076
|2,155
|Total non-current assets
|142,933
|119,298
|112,563
|Total assets
|973,972
|898,231
|901,889
|Liabilities
|Trade payables
|4,123
|30,685
|4,249
|Other payables
|21,837
|18,798
|22,461
|Current portion of lease liability
|4,317
|3,921
|3,968
|Current portion of bank loan
|138
|142
|138
|Total current liabilities
|30,415
|53,546
|30,816
|Liability in respect of government grants
|1,989
|873
|843
|Employee benefits
|4,009
|4,827
|4,700
|Long term lease liability
|7,900
|5,855
|6,547
|Bank loan
|380
|248
|276
|Total non-current liabilities
|14,278
|11,803
|12,366
|Total liabilities
|44,693
|65,349
|43,182
|Equity
|Non-controlling interests
|857
|491
|715
|Share capital
|404,366
|410,973
|409,145
|Share premium and capital reserves
|1,298,973
|1,300,382
|1,304,617
|Treasury shares
|(149,461
|)
|(167,651
|)
|(167,651
|)
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|1,249
|1,625
|1,044
|Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability (IAS 19)
|(726
|)
|(2,062
|)
|(2,062
|)
|Accumulated loss
|(625,979
|)
|(710,876
|)
|(687,101
|)
|Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|928,422
|832,391
|857,992
|Total equity
|929,279
|832,882
|858,707
|Total liabilities and equity
|973,972
|898,231
|901,889
___________________
1 The December 31, 2024, balances were derived from the Company's audited annual financial statements
| Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
| Year ended
December 31,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|13,364
|14,401
|57,775
|Cost of revenues
|7,142
|8,392
|31,125
|Cost of revenues - write-down of inventories and amortization of technology
|44
|103
|1,655
|Total cost of revenues
|7,186
|8,495
|32,780
|Gross profit
|6,178
|5,906
|24,995
|Research and development expenses
|9,133
|4,977
|37,157
|Sales and marketing expenses
|6,517
|5,506
|26,951
|General and administrative expenses
|9,602
|3,472
|40,059
|Other expenses (income), net
|(109
|)
|30,810
|5,966
|Impairment losses
|-
|1,229
|1,283
|Operating loss
|(18,965
|)
|(40,088
|)
|(86,421
|)
|Finance income
|11,311
|18,035
|43,540
|Finance expenses
|27,324
|1,935
|53,645
|Loss before taxes on income
|(34,978
|)
|(23,988
|)
|(96,526
|)
|Taxes (expenses) benefit
|16
|(23
|)
|(397
|)
|Loss for the period
|(34,962
|)
|(24,011
|)
|(96,923
|)
|Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|(190
|)
|(236
|)
|(1,029
|)
|Loss attributable to owners
|(34,772
|)
|(23,775
|)
|(95,894
|)
|Loss per share
|Basic loss per share
|(0.15
|)
|(0.11
|)
|(0.44
|)
|Other comprehensive income items that after initial recognition in comprehensive income were or will be transferred to profit or loss
|Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations
|(1,704
|)
|593
|(1,944
|)
|Other comprehensive income items that will not be transferred to profit or loss
|Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability (IAS 19), net of tax
|(1,433
|)
|-
|(2,769
|)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|(3,137
|)
|593
|(4,713
|)
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|(38,099
|)
|(23,418
|)
|(101,636
|)
|Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|(214
|)
|(224
|)
|(1,088
|)
|Comprehensive loss attributable to owners of the Company
|(37,885
|)
|(23,194
|)
|(100,548
|)
| Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
(In thousands of USD)
|Share capital
| Share
premium
and
capital
reserves
| Remeasurement
of
IAS 19
| Treasury
shares
| Foreign
currency
reserve
| Accumulated
loss
|Total
| Non-
controlling
interests
| Total
equity
|Balance as of December 31, 2024
|409,145
|1,304,617
|(2,062
|)
|(167,651
|)
|1,044
|(687,101
|)
|857,992
|715
|858,707
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(23,775
|)
|(23,775
|)
|(236
|)
|(24,011
|)
|Other comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|581
|-
|581
|12
|593
|Exercise of warrants, options and vesting of RSUs
|1,828
|(1,828
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Share-based payments
|-
|(2,407
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,407
|)
|-
|(2,407
|)
|Balance as of March 31, 2025
|410,973
|1,300,382
|(2,062
|)
|(167,651
|)
|1,625
|(710,876
|)
|832,391
|491
|832,882
| Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands of USD)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
| Year ended
December 31
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash flow from operating activities:
|Net loss
|(34,962
|)
|(24,011
|)
|(96,923
|)
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,066
|1,500
|6,675
|Impairment losses
|-
|1,229
|1,283
|Financing income, net
|(9,798
|)
|(7,383
|)
|(42,183
|)
|Loss (gain) from revaluation of financial assets and liabilities accounted at fair value
|25,811
|(8,717
|)
|52,288
|Share-based payments
|3,460
|(2,407
|)
|13,883
|Other
|43
|(32
|)
|217
|21,582
|(15,810
|)
|32,163
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Decrease (increase) in inventory
|(2,287
|)
|340
|387
|Decrease (increase) in other receivables
|4,589
|(371
|)
|6,078
|Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
|313
|(2,881
|)
|2,950
|Decrease in other payables
|(1,917
|)
|(4,026
|)
|(1,150
|)
|Increase (decrease) in employee benefits
|51
|38
|(562
|)
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|(345
|)
|26,362
|47
|404
|19,462
|7,750
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(12,976
|)
|(20,359
|)
|(57,010
|)
|Cash flow from investing activities:
|Change in bank deposits
|(6,594
|)
|177,395
|100,530
|Interest received
|17,154
|14,010
|42,806
|Change in restricted bank deposits
|(11
|)
|474
|(377
|)
|Acquisition of property plant and equipment
|(776
|)
|(295
|)
|(2,196
|)
|Acquisition of intangible asset
|(711
|)
|-
|(711
|)
|Net cash from investing activities
|9,062
|191,584
|140,052
|Cash flow from financing activities:
|Lease payments
|(1,140
|)
|(1,082
|)
|(4,524
|)
|Repayment long-term bank debt
|(73
|)
|(35
|)
|(180
|)
|Proceeds from non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|555
|Amounts recognized in respect of government grants liability
|(36
|)
|(43
|)
|(180
|)
|Payments of share price protection recognized in business combination
|(363
|)
|-
|(363
|)
|Repurchase of treasury shares
|(51,565
|)
|-
|(69,755
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(53,177
|)
|(1,160
|)
|(74,447
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(57,091
|)
|170,065
|8,595
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|309,571
|317,169
|309,571
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash
|(622
|)
|204
|(997
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|251,858
|487,438
|317,169
|Non-cash transactions:
|Property plant and equipment acquired on credit
|286
|54
|69
|Recognition of a right-of-use asset
|158
|55
|1,275
Non-IFRS Measures
The following are reconciliations of income before taxes, as calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as of gross profit, as calculated in accordance with IFRS, to Adjusted Gross Profit:
| For the Three-Month Period
Ended March 31, 2025
|In thousands of USD
|Net loss
|(24,011
|)
|Tax expenses
|23
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,500
|Interest income
|(9,309
|)
|EBITDA (loss)
|(31,797
|)
|Finance income from revaluation of assets and liabilities
|(8,396
|)
|Exchange rate differences
|1,573
|Share-based payments
|(2,407
|)
|Desktop Metal litigation related expenses
|28,069
|Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses
|1,515
|Restructuring costs
|1,180
|Impairment losses
|1,229
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss)
|(9,034
|)
|Gross profit
|5,906
|Depreciation and amortization
|209
|Share-based payments
|190
|Adjusted gross profit
|6,305
EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before interest income, income tax, depreciation and amortization. We believe that EBITDA, as described above, should be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively) and EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company's operating performance without regard to the items mentioned above.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before interest income, income tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based payments, exchange rate differences, finance expenses (income) for revaluation of assets and liabilities, Desktop Metal litigation related expenses, Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses, restructuring costs and impairment losses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Like EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting other financial expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively), as well as from share-based payment payments, restructuring costs and impairment losses, and Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company's operating performance without regard to non-cash items, such as expenses related to share-based payments.
Adjusted gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses, is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as gross profit excluding amortization expenses. We believe that adjusted gross profit, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Adjusted gross profit facilitates gross profit and gross margin comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in amortization of inventory and intangible assets. Adjusted gross profit is useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because it enables investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company's performance without regard to non-cash items, such as amortization expenses. Adjusted gross margin is calculated by dividing the adjusted gross profit by the revenues.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross profit can be useful in evaluating our performance by eliminating the effect of financing and non-cash expenses such as share-based payments, however, we may incur such expenses in the future, which could impact future results. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP metrics differently or not at all, which may reduce the usefulness of this measure as a tool for comparison
