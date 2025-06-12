Issue Of 32.274 MEUR Green Bonds Of UAB Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos And Implementation Of The Cash Tender Offer

Issue Of 32.274 MEUR Green Bonds Of UAB Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos And Implementation Of The Cash Tender Offer
|Issuer's full name
|UAB“Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos”
|Issuer's short name
|AEIB050025A
|Securities ISIN code
|LT0000134439
|Nominal value of one bond
|EUR 100,000, which may be increased in increments of EUR 1,000
|Total aggregated nominal value
|EUR 32,274,000
|Issue commencement date:
|2025-06-13
|Maturity date
|2027-12-13
On 12 June 2025 the Company has also closed a cash tender offer, during which holders of EUR 2021/2025 notes (ISIN LT0000405938) were offered to tender their notes for 99 per cent of denomination per each note. As a result of the tender, the Company will redeem 10 102 units of EUR 2021/2025 notes (ISIN LT0000405938) for a total price of EUR 10 000 980. Investors will receive tender cash payment on 16 June 2025.
Investors who subscribed for bonds via exchange offer will receive newly issued notes to their investment accounts on 16 June 2025.
After issue of new notes and implementation of the cash tender offer outstanding nominal value of EUR 2021/2025 notes (ISIN LT0000405938) will be EUR 54 134 000.
FMĮ“Orion securities” acted as Arranger and Dealer on the transaction, law firm TGS Baltic acted as legal advisor of the transaction.
Contact person for further information:
Mantas Auruškevičius
Manager of the Investment Company
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment