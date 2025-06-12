Issue Of 32.274 MEUR Green Bonds Of UAB Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos And Implementation Of The Cash Tender Offer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos" (hereinafter, the“Company”) on 11 June 2025 has finished a public offering led by FMĮ“Orion securities” during which the Company has successfully distributed 32.274 MEUR Green Bonds first series and first tranche issue at 8.0% yield, under its EUR 100 million unsecured fixed-interest note programme. The base prospectus of the programme was approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 27 May 2025. This transaction marks a continuation of the implementation of a distinctive Green Bond Programme in the Baltic market. The proceeds from the note issuance will be used to refinance existing bonds (ISIN LT0000405938). 32.274 MEUR Green Bonds issue (issue date 13 June 2025) is expected to be listed on the Baltic Bond list of Nasdaq Vilnius not later than within 30 days as from the issue date. Additional information:

Issuer's full name UAB“Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” Issuer's short name AEIB050025A Securities ISIN code LT0000134439 Nominal value of one bond EUR 100,000, which may be increased in increments of EUR 1,000 Total aggregated nominal value EUR 32,274,000 Issue commencement date: 2025-06-13 Maturity date 2027-12-13





On 12 June 2025 the Company has also closed a cash tender offer, during which holders of EUR 2021/2025 notes (ISIN LT0000405938) were offered to tender their notes for 99 per cent of denomination per each note. As a result of the tender, the Company will redeem 10 102 units of EUR 2021/2025 notes (ISIN LT0000405938) for a total price of EUR 10 000 980. Investors will receive tender cash payment on 16 June 2025.

Investors who subscribed for bonds via exchange offer will receive newly issued notes to their investment accounts on 16 June 2025.

After issue of new notes and implementation of the cash tender offer outstanding nominal value of EUR 2021/2025 notes (ISIN LT0000405938) will be EUR 54 134 000.

FMĮ“Orion securities” acted as Arranger and Dealer on the transaction, law firm TGS Baltic acted as legal advisor of the transaction.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

...