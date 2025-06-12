New Sci-Fi Thriller 'Dollface No. 5' Explores Artificial Autonomy In A Post-Human Society

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dollface No. 5 , the newly released novel by Arthur James Kladrvitt, delves deep into the realms of science fiction and psychological thriller, offering a provocative exploration of synthetic morality, programmed obedience, and radical resistance.At the heart of the narrative is Damon Elk, codename Midknight-a genetically and mentally modified operative, engineered by the covert organization MANDNERO to suppress free will and memory. Gifted-or cursed-with the ability to manipulate reality at a molecular level, Elk's story begins with a worldwide exhibition of weaponized operatives known as Dollfaces, which spirals into chaos. Amid the turmoil, Elk and nine others seize their only chance to escape captivity.But escape is just the beginning. The novel reframes their flight as the inception of a resistance movement-a rebellion not only against physical captors but against the philosophical constructs of identity, freedom, and forced transformation.Where Dystopia Meets DepthKladrvitt's work sits at the intersection of high-stakes action and speculative depth, combining adrenaline-fueled sequences with existential themes such as self-determination, autonomy, and the ethics of synthetic life.Critics have praised the novel's:Complex character development and emotional depthIntricate world-building that captures the scope of institutional controlRelevance to real-world concerns about artificial intelligence, bodily autonomy, and surveillanceA Language of RebellionDollface No. 5 introduces its own vocabulary of resistance, where terms like Dollfaces and weaponized ghosts embody both the dehumanization and latent potential of the altered. Through its layered structure and philosophical underpinnings, the novel presents rebellion as narrative reclamation-the fight to own your story in a world built to suppress it.About the AuthorArthur James Kladrvitt is a speculative fiction author known for blending psychological thrillers with visionary science fiction. His stories interrogate power structures, identity, and technological boundaries, challenging readers to question both real and imagined systems of control. With a background in philosophy and media studies, Kladrvitt brings a critical lens to his craft, delivering stories that are intellectually provocative and emotionally resonant.Dollface No. 5 is his latest contribution to the genre-a bold exploration of freedom in a post-human future.Now AvailableIn print and digital formats through major retailers.Learn more at:

