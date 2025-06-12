From Best Pizza To Best Museum: SFGATE Celebrates Local Legends At The Best Of Bay Area

An evening of celebration and recognition for SFGATE's Best of Bay Area 2025 Reader's Choice Contest.

Join us at Chase Center on June 26 for an unforgettable night as the Bay Area's top businesses are celebrated for their excellence and impact.

- Gabriel Chavez, VP of Product Marketing at Hearst Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After months of spirited voting, local love, and regional pride, SFGATE is thrilled to announce the grand finale of the Best of the Bay Area 2025 Reader's Choice Celebratory Event - an epic celebration at Chase Center on Thursday, June 6 from 6-10 pm, recognizing the people, places, and businesses that define the Bay Area's unmatched culture and community.

What started as a reader-powered contest has grown into one of the region's most anticipated annual events. With hundreds-of-thousands of votes cast across 125+ categories - from Best Child Care to Best Bookstore - SFGATE's Best of the Bay Area has evolved into the Bay's ultimate crowd-sourced honor roll.

A Party with Purpose

This isn't just a night of recognition. It's a celebration of everything that makes the Bay Area magical - and a high-energy bash that brings the winners, voters, and local legends together under one roof.

From Readers, With Love

“SFGATE has always been a platform for Bay Area voices, and Best of the Bay is our annual love letter to the community,” said Gabriel Chavez, VP of Product Marketing at Hearst Bay Area, SFGATE's parent company.“This event is our gift back to the Bay - a chance to elevate the local legends who shape our daily lives and neighborhoods.”

From neighborhood taquerias to beloved pet shops, indie book havens to soul-stirring neighborhood bars - this year's winners reflect the heart and hustle of the Bay like never before.

Event Details

WHAT:

Best of the Bay Area 2025 Reader's Choice Awards – Celebration Event

WHEN:

Thursday, June 6, 2025

6:00 PM –10:00 PM

WHERE:

Chase Center

1 Warriors Way, San Francisco, CA 94158

Get Tickets

About Best of Bay Area

Best of Bay Area is SFGATE's annual celebration of the businesses, personalities, and places that make the region unique. Through a multi-phase program that invites readers to nominate and vote for their local favorites, Best of Bay Area recognizes excellence across hundreds of categories-from food and drink to arts, wellness, and beyond. This community-driven initiative amplifies the voices of locals, promotes small businesses, and showcases what makes the Bay Area such a vibrant and exceptional place to live. Winners are highlighted across SFGATE's digital platforms, bringing well-deserved attention and accolades to those who help define the heart and soul of the Bay Area.

About SFGATE

SFGATE is the premier digital destination for news, culture, and lifestyle coverage in the Bay Area and beyond. As a trusted and dynamic voice of the region, SFGATE reaches millions of readers each month with sharp, deeply reported journalism and irreverent takes on what's trending. With a legacy rooted in San Francisco and a team dedicated to telling authentic local stories, SFGATE continues to be an indispensable source for readers looking to stay connected to the pulse of the Bay Area.

Mandee Banga

SFGATE

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

LinkedIn

X

Facebook

YouTube

SFGATE's Best of Bay Area 2025 Reader's Choice Contest honors the local businesses, restaurants, venues, and service providers that YOU chose as the best.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.