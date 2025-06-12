10X Digital Announces Tailwind Group As New Client To Power Next-Level Programmatic Ad Campaigns

10X Digital, A Digital Marketing Agency

- Holly Rollins, CEOGREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 10X Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in precision-targeted programmatic advertising, is proud to announce a new partnership with The Tailwind Group , a nationally recognized leader in student housing and property management. The collaboration will focus on driving high-impact digital advertising campaigns that convert interest into leases using advanced data-driven strategies.“As one of the most dynamic student housing groups in the country, Tailwind understands the importance of meeting students where they are-consuming content in the streaming landscape,” said Holly Rollins, President of 10X Digital.“Through our proprietary platform, we're deploying geo-targeted, omnichannel campaigns that reach the right audiences with the right message at the right time.”Tailwind Group's portfolio spans many college markets, and 10X Digital will provide strategic ad support using tactics such as OTT/Connected TV (CTV) ads with pixel-based attribution and behavioral, intent and geo-fenced targeting of students.This partnership underscores Tailwind's commitment to innovation in digital marketing and leasing performance. Early campaigns will focus on enhancing brand awareness, boosting site traffic and driving both tours and lease applications in key markets.“Programmatic advertising is no longer optional-it's essential,” Rollins added.“We're thrilled to support Tailwind in scaling their digital reach and achieving even stronger occupancy outcomes.”10X Digital INC is a woman-owned business and a full-service content marketing, public relations and digital marketing agency, based in Greenville SC. 10X has been recognized by Content Marketing Institute as one of the top content marketing agencies in the world since 2014. 10X has regional, national and international marketing clients in many different industries. More information can be found at studenthousing/ .Smart Digital Marketing. Powered by data & intelligent humans.

Holly Rollins

10X Digital

+1 864-708-5442

info@10xdigitalinc

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.