MethodHub Extends Associate Sponsorship with Texas Super Kings for 2025 MLC (Major League Cricket) Season

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MethodHub, a global software services company with offices in Orlando, Atlanta and Houston, is excited to extend its partnership with the Texas Super Kings (TSK ) as an Associate Sponsor for the 2025 season of Major League Cricket (MLC).Following up on a good 2024, this sponsorship reflects MethodHub's continued commitment to participating in cricket events, organized or approved by USA Cricket. As part of this collaboration, MethodHub's logo will feature on caps and helmets of the Texas Super Kings team, further strengthening its brand visibility and activity in the US, in general, and Texas, in particular, a region which has significant growth and promise for MethodHub.The Texas Super Kings team made a strong impression last season with an exciting playoff run under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, finishing third and capturing the attention of cricket fans across the U.S. With cricket's popularity continuing to rise in the country, the upcoming MLC season promises to deliver even more thrilling moments.Texas Super Kings is a leading Franchisee of the MLC (Major League Cricket) organized by USA Cricket. Part of the Super Kings family, arguably the most consistent cricket league team and certainly one with large global following and a loyal fanbase, TSK has a significant role in the growth and popularity of cricket in the United States, the largest sports market in the world.“For MethodHub, this partnership goes beyond sponsorship, it represents a meaningful connection between sports, technology, and community. Extending our TSK association is more than just a branding decision, it's about being an early part of a story and tradition that will grow with time and popularity of cricket in the United States” said Aho Bilam, CEO of MethodHub.“Texas is a key market for both our client base and talent pool. Our continued sponsorship of TSK is an acknowledgement of our presence in and the importance of the Texas customer and talent ecosystem” said Karthik CL, Chief Operating Officer, MethodHub India.Mr. KS Viswanathan, Director, Texas Super Kings, welcomed the renewed partnership.“We're glad to have MethodHub back with us for the 2025 season. At Super Kings, we believe in building enduring relationships, and our renewed partnership with MethodHub reflects that core value. Their passion for the game and our team makes them a great partner.“Our collaboration in 2024 laid a strong foundation, and we look forward to building on that success. Together, we aim to deliver an even more exciting season for our supporters.”As part of this collaboration, MethodHub will roll out or participate in a range of fan engagement initiatives, talent campaigns, client and prospect outreach programs, including digital stories, exclusive cricket content, and local community programs, designed to bring technology, cricket, innovation, and engagement together. Along with MethodHub's continued sponsorship of women's cricket events in the US, the TSK sponsorship represents MethodHub's continued commitment to cricket, talent outreach initiatives and positioning of MethodHub as a global software services player with local presence in key markets.About MethodHub:MethodHub is a global software services company which services Financial Services, Telecom, Energy and Healthcare customers. Cloud, Data/AI, ERP/CRM, and Cyber Security are key areas of focus. With offices in the US and Canada, and delivery centers in India, MethodHub combines local presence and global delivery to provide high value services which make a business impact to its customers. ISO9001/IS27001, SOC2/Type2, Great Place To Work (GPTW), NASSCOM SME Connect certification and awards reflect our thrust and success with process maturity and compliance initiatives.

