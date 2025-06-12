Avocados From Peru Named Official Avocado Of The Detroit Tigers

Campaign brings fan activations, community support and flavors of the season to Comerica Park

DETROIT, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Peru (AFP), the national brand of the Peruvian Avocado Commission, has been named the official avocado of the Detroit Tigers for the 2025 season. The partnership unites AFP with the Tigers and Meijer to promote healthy living, sustainability and community support through a wide range of activations throughout the summer.

The campaign kicks off June 6 featuring the "Ultimate Sweepstakes of the Baseball Season" sweepstakes. Fans can enter to win a 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck, VIP Tigers experience, or $2,000 Meijer gift card by visiting tigers/avotigers and following @avosfromperu on Instagram. The sweepstakes ends August 31. The winner of the sweepstakes will be revealed at the Tigers final regular season home game on September 21.

Throughout the season, Comerica Park will offer avocado-forward concession items, including the AVO-Tiger-Dog, fresh guacamole and other avocado toppings at select stands. Fans will see in-stadium branding across LED boards, IPTV screens, and a wrapped Chevrolet vehicle displayed at the ballpark and Meijer events throughout the summer.

As part of its commitment to the Detroit community, Avocados From Peru, in partnership with Meijer, will donate thousands of fresh avocados to Gleaners Community Food Bank. The donation will be celebrated with an on-site event and guacamole competition.

"We are proud to partner with the Detroit Tigers and Meijer to bring this exciting program to life," said Xavier Equihua, president and CEO of the Peruvian Avocado Commission. "At the heart of this partnership is a shared commitment to nourishing our communities and promoting the joy of eating healthy and living well."

Additional highlights include Detroit's Best Guac-Star Competition, featuring a guacamole cook-off, and ceremonial first pitch for AFP leadership.

The Tigers' Rally Cats promotional team will also appear at select Meijer activations throughout the season. The campaign will reach fans through digital promotions, sweepstakes content and giveaways across Tigers platforms.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Detroit Tigers and Avocados from Peru to bring this incredibly fun sweepstakes to Detroit Tigers' fans," said Jenn Martin, VP - Fresh at Meijer. "We know that food banks appreciate fresh produce, and we are especially thankful to be able to provide Gleaners Community Food Bank with fresh avocados for those facing food insecurity in the Southeast Michigan community."

SOURCE Detroit Tigers

