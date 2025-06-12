Being Stuck Is A Major Enterprise Risk: Maze + Shopify Offer The Way Out

Maze Launches Bold Shopify Migration Campaign to Help Enterprises Escape Legacy Commerce, Scale Fast, and #GetUnstuck

Post thi

Is Your Business Moving Forward - Or Just Stuck?

Most brands don't realize they're stuck. They're too busy patching bugs, chasing dependencies, and navigating multi-cloud madness to recognize that their competitors are building faster, operating leaner, and pivoting in real time. Maze + Shopify is the enterprise answer to this inertia.

Legacy platforms like Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Magento, and Oracle promised scalability and control. In practice, they've delivered costly stagnation, rigid infrastructure, and paralyzing complexity. Retail leaders are now trapped in webs of expiring architectures, auto-renewing contracts, and outdated assumptions.

"This isn't just about better technology - it's about escaping from a model that no longer works," said Vince Santo, CEO of Maze. "We've seen this movie before with Websphere and ATG. We helped clients get out then, and we're doing it again with SFCC and Shopify."

A Crisis of Complexity

Maze's leadership has deep roots in commerce evolution. After a decade of driving enterprise migrations from Oracle/ATG to SFCC - including time on Salesforce's Partner Advisory Board - the firm saw the writing on the wall in 2019 and began shifting toward Shopify's rapidly advancing enterprise capabilities.

What they found: enterprise clients were quietly drowning. Buried under Salesforce's product confusion (Site Genesis vs. SFRA vs. Composable Commerce), locked into multi-cloud interdependencies (such as Marketing Cloud), and frustrated by innovation bottlenecks, these brands had no clear path forward.

That's where Maze steps in.

De-Risk the Leap. Accelerate the Outcome.

Maze + Shopify unlocks:

Over 30% total cost of ownership savings

60%+ faster time-to-market, removing IT bottlenecks

A modern, API-first commerce stack, including martech platforms like Klaviyo - future-proof and ready for scale

A proven path to unwind from complex Salesforce dependencies without blowing up your stack

Unlock Customer Growth with Klaviyo + Shopify

Moving to Shopify with Maze isn't just about simplifying your tech stack - it's about unlocking your full potential with deeply integrated platforms like Klaviyo.

With Klaviyo's customer platform seamlessly embedded in Shopify's ecosystem, brands can leverage advanced, real-time data to power personalized experiences, smarter automations, and higher customer lifetime value. This powerful combination empowers enterprises to not only escape legacy constraints but accelerate customer-driven growth at every stage of their journey.

Robert Weis, VP of Digital Technology at Coty, a longtime Maze client, shared:

"Partnering with Maze has been transformative for our direct-to-consumer business channel. Maze has meticulously built our eCommerce sites on Shopify and seamlessly migrated our ESPs to Klaviyo, showcasing a synergy of strategic insight and technical prowess. We are incredibly impressed with the results and grateful for Maze's unwavering dedication to our partnership."

Clients trust Maze because they've lived both sides - SFCC and Shopify. Their team brings:

15+ years average experience across their delivery team

60% of the team with brand-side experience - deep empathy for internal politics and process

A proven, data-driven framework to evaluate Total Cost of Ownership, change management needs, and tech complexity

Scared? You Should Be .

Here's how to know if you're stuck:

Are your engineers keeping the lights on instead of innovating?

Is your stack so fragile you're afraid to change it?

Are you paying more and getting less every year?

Are your competitors launching in weeks while you're stuck in planning cycles?

Maze's "Get Unstuck" campaign poses these questions to force executive reflection - and deliver a path forward.

This Isn't Migration. It's Liberation.

"With Maze + Shopify, we're not just replatforming," said Santo. "We're removing handcuffs, eliminating waste, and building operational agility that lasts."

Maze's client base spans luxury, apparel, beauty, health & wellness, and media & entertainment - including some of the most iconic global brands - each drawn to Maze's:

Fixed-timeline and fixed-fee engagements

Integrated training, enablement, and fractional leadership support

Optimization-driven approach - maximizing revenue before, during, and after transformation

Experience integrating with complex downstream technology stacks - OMS, ERP, and Martech

As Silvia Mazzucchelli, retail board director and former CMO/CEO at brands like TOMS, Guess, and ModCloth, puts it:

"Maze has been my go-to digital partner for my brands running on Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Shopify for many years - their expertise across the Salesforce and Shopify ecosystems has been invaluable"

Maze helped a major global media and entertainment company migrate from SFCC to Shopify, resulting in a 25% annual expense reduction. Their president said:

"I've worked with Maze on four separate occasions across both Salesforce and Shopify projects, they're fast, strategic, and always deliver excellent results."

The Era of Being Stuck Is Over. If You Want It To Be.

This campaign is more than marketing - it's a wake-up call. Maze is here to help enterprise retailers face hard truths and take confident steps forward.

To diagnose your level of stuck - and start getting #unstuck, visit:

Media Contact: Nick Thomson - [email protected]

SOURCE Maze