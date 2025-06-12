Dr. Stuart Bond Honoured With President's Award At 19Th World Congress Of The International Photodynamic Association

SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) is pleased to announce that Dr. Stuart Bond, Consultant Antimicrobial Pharmacist and Director of Innovation at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, has been awarded the prestigious President's Award at the 19th World Congress of the IPA, held this year in Shanghai, China.The President's Award is one of the IPA's highest honours, reserved for individuals whose work is making a transformational impact on healthcare through photodynamic therapy. Dr. Bond received this distinguished honour in recognition of his leadership in advancing the use of antimicrobial photodynamic therapy (aPDT, also known as photodisinfection ) for infection prevention within the UK's National Health Service (NHS). His pioneering work led to the first implementation of this innovative technology within the NHS for reducing surgical site infections in joint replacement procedures. The Mid Yorkshire team's results-including a 71% reduction in surgical site infections for knee and hip replacements-highlight both improved patient outcomes and significant cost savings.“Dr. Bond and his team at Mid Yorkshire were the first to operationalize antimicrobial photodynamic therapy within the NHS,” said Dr. Colin Hopper, President of the IPA.“Their published findings have not only demonstrated the clinical value of aPDT but have also set a benchmark in infection prevention. Their leadership showcases the importance of photodisinfection in an era of rising multidrug resistance and reinforces the NHS as a global leader in antibiotic stewardship and patient safety.”Dr. Bond has served as a Consultant Antimicrobial Pharmacist since 2017 and holds a PhD in educational strategies to improve antimicrobial stewardship. He is also a Visiting Fellow at the University of Huddersfield, where he contributes to PhD supervision and teaches pharmacy and non-medical prescribing students at both Huddersfield and the University of Leeds.Under Dr. Bond's leadership, the Innovation Group at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has played a pivotal role in evaluating and adopting clinically validated, cost-effective technologies like photodisinfection. These efforts continue to strengthen the Trust's standing as a centre of excellence in healthcare innovation and antimicrobial stewardship.The International Photodynamic Association congratulates Dr. Stuart Bond on this well-deserved recognition.About Photodynamic TherapyPhotodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types and stages of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug-resistant infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi.PDT traces its scientific roots to the early 20th century, when researchers first observed that certain dyes could render cells sensitive to light. Over the decades, PDT has evolved from a laboratory curiosity into a transformative clinical modality, with the first modern clinical applications emerging in the 1970s and 1980s. Since then, PDT has been used to treat a wide range of cancers, pre-cancerous conditions, and infections, with growing applications in ophthalmology and dermatology. The IPA and its members have played a pivotal role in this journey, advancing the science, clinical protocols, and global adoption of PDT, photoimmunotherapy, and photodiagnosis.About the International Photodynamic AssociationFounded in 1986, the International Photodynamic Association (IPA) is a global organization dedicated to advancing the research, education, and clinical use of photodynamic technologies across medical and biological fields. With members in over 30 countries, the IPA brings together a worldwide community of leading scientists, clinical and translational researchers, healthcare professionals, and students from academia, hospitals, government and industry.The IPA promotes the study and application of light-activated photosensitizers for diagnosis and treatment, and actively disseminates scientific knowledge to its members, the broader research community, and the public. Every two years, the IPA hosts a World Congress-an international forum for sharing the latest developments in photodynamic therapy, photoimmunotherapy, and photodiagnosis.The work of IPA members continues to improve health outcomes for millions around the world, contributing to the prevention and treatment of cancer, vision loss, and serious infections.For more information, visit:Media Contact:International Photodynamic Association...

