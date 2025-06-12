Senior Helpers Opens Doors In Studio City

Senior Helpers Logo

New Senior Helpers Location opened in Studio City. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

STUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Helpers , the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Studio City.The location, owned and operated by Jyoti Suhag, began serving the community on January 13, 2025. Jyoti previously was a Director of Products in private equity, where she developed strong leadership, operational, and team-building skills. Combining this professional expertise with her personal caregiving journey, Jyoti is passionate about empowering seniors to live independently while providing families peace of mind. Through Senior Helpers of Studio City, they will offer a range of services to help people age safely and comfortably at home-from daily activity assistance to specialized care for chronic diseases.“What I love most about Senior Helpers is making a meaningful difference - helping seniors remain in their homes, bringing families peace of mind, and creating rewarding opportunities for our employees.” – Jyoti SuhagSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company's highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Witnessing her family care for her grandfather after paralysis ignited Jyoti's lifelong passion for helping others. This mission became deeply personal when she brought her own parents to the U.S., ensuring they could age with love, respect, and dignity. Now residing in Los Angeles with her husband, Jigs, and their children, Anaaya and Vivaan, Jyoti finds joy and inspiration in caregiving. She channels this passion into her work at Senior Helpers, delivering high-quality, compassionate in-home care.“Our vision is to provide personalized care that respects each senior's dignity and independence, while building strong relationships with families and our care professionals. We are committed to supporting our community with compassion and excellence.” – Jyoti SuhagSenior Helpers of Studio City offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program-a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer's and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson's care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Jyoti is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers.“Her passion for helping others and making a meaningful difference makes her a perfect fit. We're excited to see her business grow and more Studio City residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Studio City is located at 11372 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604.To contact the office, call (213) 998-2095 or visitTo learn more about franchise opportunities, visitAbout Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer's, dementia, and Parkinson's, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation's largest health systems. Learn more at .

Tailored Senior Care at Home

