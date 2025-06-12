GO Technology Group Supports Businesses On The Path To CMMC Certification With Expert IT Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Chicago-based IT firm provides cybersecurity consulting, compliance planning, and infrastructure support to help clients meet CMMC certification goals.

- Nick KliminskiCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As government contractors and supply chain partners face growing pressure to meet federal cybersecurity standards, GO Technology Group is stepping in to help. Based in the Chicago area, this managed IT services provider in Chicago is actively guiding clients through the complex journey toward Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).With a rise in federal mandates and Department of Defense requirements tied to NIST SP 800-171, organizations across industries - including manufacturing, defense contracting, and infrastructure - are seeking reliable partners to prepare their IT environments for CMMC compliance. GO Technology Group has emerged as a trusted guide, helping clients assess their cybersecurity posture, implement necessary controls, and prepare documentation for third-party assessments."We're seeing more and more organizations unsure of where to start with CMMC," said Nick Kliminski, Client Relations Specialist at GO Technology Group. "Our role is to simplify that journey, whether it's by performing gap analyses, strengthening infrastructure, or helping teams navigate the steps of certification readiness."GO Technology Group currently supports companies handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contract Information (FCI), both of which fall under CMMC requirements. Their cybersecurity services include secure network design, endpoint protection, access control, incident response planning, and comprehensive documentation support - all tailored to NIST 800-171 standards.“Our clients expect more than basic IT - they need a partner that understands compliance frameworks and can implement secure systems that meet them,” said John Marta, Director of IT at GO Technology Group.“Whether it's an electrical manufacturer or a government subcontractor, we ensure the infrastructure is ready for a C3PAO audit.”GO Technology Group is currently undergoing its own internal CMMC readiness process, deepening its perspective as both a practitioner and partner. In addition to supporting clients, John Marta is actively pursuing certification as a Certified CMMC Assessor (CCA), a credential that will further deepen the firm's ability to guide businesses through the full lifecycle of CMMC readiness, including pre-assessments and eventual third-party audits.“We believe in walking the same path as our clients,” added Steve Robinson, Senior Technical Manager.“Implementing these controls internally reinforces our ability to support others through this transformation.”For organizations preparing for CMMC Level 1 or Level 2, GO Technology Group offers assessments, planning, and implementation support backed by years of hands-on experience with regulated environments. The company's consultative approach to IT consulting for compliance and responsive service make it an ideal partner for businesses that want to stay eligible for federal contracts - and secure from evolving threats.To learn more about how GO Technology Group supports CMMC readiness, visit or schedule a consultation directly with the team.As the CMMC ecosystem matures, GO Technology Group is also exploring the path to becoming a certified C3PAO (CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization), further expanding its role from advisor to auditor for organizations subject to DoD cybersecurity mandates.About GO Technology GroupGO Technology Group is a managed IT services provider in Chicago, offering proactive support, cybersecurity services, IT consulting for compliance, cloud services, and infrastructure management. With over 30 years of industry experience, the team specializes in serving organizations across manufacturing, education, local government, and regulated industries. GO Technology Group's personalized, preventive IT solutions help clients stay secure, compliant, and efficient. Learn more at .

