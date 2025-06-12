Dr. Merrill Biel Receives Lifetime Achievement Award At 19Th World Congress Of International Photodynamic Association

SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) is proud to announce that Dr. Merrill Biel has been awarded the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award at the 19th World Congress of the IPA, held in Shanghai, China.The Lifetime Achievement Award is one of the IPA's highest honours, reserved for individuals whose enduring dedication and exceptional contributions have profoundly shaped the field of photodynamic medicine. Dr. Biel, Professor at the University of Minnesota and renowned otolaryngologist and surgical oncologist, has dedicated his career to pioneering photodynamic therapy (PDT) for head and neck cancers and advancing the clinical application of light-based cancer treatments worldwide.Since 1987, Dr. Biel has been at the forefront of both preclinical and clinical applications of PDT. He has treated over 400 patients with head and neck cancer using PDT-the largest single series of such treatments globally-and has authored more than 25 peer-reviewed publications and several definitive book chapters on PDT. His groundbreaking work has established PDT as a minimally invasive, organ-preserving alternative to traditional cancer therapies, offering patients improved outcomes and quality of life.Dr. Biel's leadership extends beyond clinical practice. He has played a pivotal role in evaluating new photosensitizers, advancing antimicrobial photodynamic therapy (aPDT, also known as photodisinfection ). As Chief Medical Officer at Rakuten Medical, he led the clinical development of photoimmunotherapy. He also contributed to the development of photodisinfection at APT Inc and Ondine Biomedical Inc., focusing on treatments for chronic sinusitis, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and other healthcare associated infections. His commitment to education and mentorship has inspired countless clinicians and researchers, helping to expand the global photodynamic community.“Dr. Merrill Biel's extraordinary career has set a benchmark for excellence in photodynamic medicine,” said Dr. Colin Hopper, President of the IPA.“His pioneering clinical work, scientific leadership, and tireless advocacy for minimally invasive cancer treatments have transformed patient care and advanced our field in immeasurable ways. Dr. Biel's legacy is evident in the lives he has touched, the innovations he has inspired, and the global recognition of photodynamic therapy as a vital tool in modern medicine. It is a privilege to honour him with the IPA Lifetime Achievement Award.”The International Photodynamic Association congratulates Dr. Merrill Biel on this well-deserved recognition and thanks him for his outstanding contributions to the advancement of photodynamic science and patient care.About Photodynamic TherapyPhotodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types and stages of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug-resistant infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi.PDT traces its scientific roots to the early 20th century, when researchers first observed that certain dyes could render cells sensitive to light. Over the decades, PDT has evolved from a laboratory curiosity into a transformative clinical modality, with the first modern clinical applications emerging in the 1970s and 1980s. Since then, PDT has been used to treat a wide range of cancers, pre-cancerous conditions, and infections, with growing applications in ophthalmology and dermatology. The IPA and its members have played a pivotal role in this journey, advancing the science, clinical protocols, and global adoption of PDT, photoimmunotherapy, and photodiagnosis.About the International Photodynamic AssociationFounded in 1986, the International Photodynamic Association (IPA) is a global organization dedicated to advancing the research, education, and clinical use of photodynamic technologies across medical and biological fields. With members in over 30 countries, the IPA brings together a worldwide community of leading scientists, clinical and translational researchers, healthcare professionals, and students from academia, hospitals, government and industry.The IPA promotes the study and application of light-activated photosensitizers for diagnosis and treatment, and actively disseminates scientific knowledge to its members, the broader research community, and the public. Every two years, the IPA hosts a World Congress-an international forum for sharing the latest developments in photodynamic therapy, photoimmunotherapy, and photodiagnosis.The work of IPA members continues to improve health outcomes for millions around the world, contributing to the prevention and treatment of cancer, vision loss, and serious infections.For more information, visit:Media Contact:International Photodynamic Association...

