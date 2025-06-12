Dr. Bing Tan Honoured With Lifetime Achievement Award At International Photodynamic Association World Congress

SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) is proud to announce that Emeritus Professor Bing Tan has been awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 19th World Congress of the IPA, held in Shanghai, China.The Lifetime Achievement Award is one of the IPA's highest honours, reserved for individuals whose enduring dedication and exceptional contributions have profoundly shaped the field of photodynamics. Dr. Tan's illustrious career spans more than 25 years of pioneering research, clinical innovation, and global leadership in photodynamic therapy (PDT) and antimicrobial photodynamic therapy (aPDT, also known as photodisinfection ).Dr. Tan is internationally recognized for his unwavering commitment to advancing clinical PDT, developing new products and protocols in aPDT, and championing the clinical adoption of photodynamic therapy in North America and around the world. His leadership in pivotal registration studies for Foscan and his groundbreaking work in the treatment of nasopharyngeal cancer have had transformative impacts, particularly in regions such as Indonesia and China.“Dr. Bing Tan's career exemplifies the very spirit of this award,” said Dr. Colin Hopper, President of the IPA.“His legacy of scientific excellence, clinical innovation, and global mentorship has set a benchmark for our community. Dr. Tan's contributions-from foundational research to the development of new clinical protocols-have improved countless lives and inspired generations of scientists and clinicians. It is a privilege to recognize his outstanding achievements and lasting impact on the field of photodynamics.”Throughout his career, Dr. Tan has not only advanced the science but also played a pivotal role in building and nurturing the global photodynamics community. His work continues to inspire and guide current and future generations of researchers, clinicians, and innovators.The International Photodynamic Association congratulates Dr. Bing Tan on this well-deserved recognition and thanks him for his extraordinary contributions to the advancement of photodynamic science and medicine.About Photodynamic TherapyPhotodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types and stages of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug-resistant infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi.PDT traces its scientific roots to the early 20th century, when researchers first observed that certain dyes could render cells sensitive to light. Over the decades, PDT has evolved from a laboratory curiosity into a transformative clinical modality, with the first modern clinical applications emerging in the 1970s and 1980s. Since then, PDT has been used to treat a wide range of cancers, pre-cancerous conditions, and infections, with growing applications in ophthalmology and dermatology. The IPA and its members have played a pivotal role in this journey, advancing the science, clinical protocols, and global adoption of PDT, photoimmunotherapy, and photodiagnosis.About the International Photodynamic AssociationFounded in 1986, the International Photodynamic Association (IPA) is a global organization dedicated to advancing the research, education, and clinical use of photodynamic technologies across medical and biological fields. With members in over 30 countries, the IPA brings together a worldwide community of leading scientists, clinical and translational researchers, healthcare professionals, and students from academia, hospitals, government and industry.The IPA promotes the study and application of light-activated photosensitizers for diagnosis and treatment, and actively disseminates scientific knowledge to its members, the broader research community, and the public. Every two years, the IPA hosts a World Congress-an international forum for sharing the latest developments in photodynamic therapy, photoimmunotherapy, and photodiagnosis.The work of IPA members continues to improve health outcomes for millions around the world, contributing to the prevention and treatment of cancer, vision loss, and serious infections.For more information, visit:Media Contact:International Photodynamic Association...

