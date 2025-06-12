Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign

2025-06-12 03:20:24
(MENAFN- Chainwire) New York, United States, June 12th, 2025, Chainwire

Dremes , the pseudonymous team behind Coqnet Bonanza and Coqnet , has launched a new onchain campaign: the giveaway of a real Lamborghini.

Over the next 30 days, players can compete in Coqpot Bonanza, where the winner will receive the keys to a Lamborghini contingent on two community-driven goals: the $

Coqpot Bonanza is a browser-based crypto game that unlocks the ability to make a return on speculative meme coins like Coqnet. The team behind Dremes remains anonymous, citing their belief that“this space is about play, decentralization, risk, and narrative. This is all four.” They have not disclosed the exact terms of the Lambo acquisition, only confirming:“Yes, it's real. Yes, someone is getting it. If you spin hard enough.”

Rules of Play:

Players are required to deposit a minimum bet of $6, to qualify for a random drawing among the top 10 participants by volume via the $Coq token.

  • The audacious giveaway is only open to U.S. participants (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) who are age 18 years or older.
  • A final snapshot of the Top 10 players will be taken at the end of the 30-day window.
  • One winner will be randomly chosen from the top 10 players.
  • The winner must claim the prize within 24 hours via DM.

The Coqnet team has built Dremes to be simple with no requirement for signing or gas for any transactions within their L1 or application.

For more information or to play, users can visit:

About Dremes

is a casino/arcade platform designed specifically for memecoin communities, offering interactive“hype machines” to drive engagement and participation.







