U.S. Launches $5 Million“Trump Card” Visa For Wealthy Investors

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-12 03:18:41
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States government has introduced the“Trump Card” or“Gold Card,” a new visa program granting permanent residency to foreign nationals who pay $5 million directly to the government.

President Donald Trump announced the program's official launch and opened a waitlist on the official trumpcard website, where interested parties can register for updates.

This follows Trump's earlier reveal of the card in February and a public presentation of its prototype in April. The Trump Card targets high-net-worth individuals, offering them the benefits of a green card and a pathway to citizenship.

Unlike the EB-5 visa, which requires investments of $800,000 to $1.05 million in U.S. projects that create jobs, the Trump Card demands only a nonrefundable $5 million payment, with no obligation to invest in businesses or create jobs.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated the Trump Card is intended to replace the EB-5 program, though only Congress can fully end EB-5, so both may continue for now.



Trump claims thousands have already shown interest and predicts sales could surpass one million cards, potentially raising trillions of dollars.
U.S. Unveils $5 Million“Trump Card” Investor Visa
The administration promotes the program as a way to inject capital into the U.S. economy by attracting wealthy residents who will spend, pay taxes, and possibly employ Americans.

However, key details remain unclear, including the application process, vetting standards, and the exact path to citizenship. Critics question the legality of bypassing Congress and the high entry cost.

This move signals a major shift in U.S immigration policy, focusing on direct revenue and affluent applicants. The Trump Card's $5 million price tag makes it one of the world's most expensive investor visas, turning permanent residency into a commodity for those who can afford it.

All information in this article is based on official government statements and public records. No figures or claims have been fabricated.

