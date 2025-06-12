403
UK, Spain, And EU Strike Practical Deal On Gibraltar's Future
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On June 11, 2025, the UK, Spain, the EU, and Gibraltar agreed on how Gibraltar will work with the EU after Brexit. This deal settles the last big question left from Brexit and aims to keep things running smoothly for people and businesses in the area.
Gibraltar sits at the bottom of Spain but belongs to the UK. For years, people worried that Brexit would make it hard for workers and goods to cross the border.
Around 15,000 people cross between Spain and Gibraltar every day for work. Businesses on both sides depend on this easy movement. The new agreement removes border checks at the land crossing.
Instead, checks will happen at Gibraltar's port and airport. Spanish and Gibraltar officials will work together to make sure travel and trade follow the rules. This keeps the border open and helps both sides avoid delays or confusion.
The deal does not change who controls Gibraltar. The UK still runs Gibraltar, and Spain still claims it should belong to them, but this agreement does not settle that argument.
Gibraltar Border Deal Eases Tensions
It just makes sure everyday life and business can go on without trouble. Both sides also agreed to fair rules on things like taxes, labor, and the environment. This helps keep competition fair and prevents problems like smuggling or tax dodging.
If there had been no deal, the border could have closed or become much harder to cross. That would have hurt jobs and the economy for both Gibraltar and the nearby Spanish region. Now, people and companies can plan for the future with more certainty.
The next step is for all sides to officially approve the deal. Leaders from the UK, Spain, the EU , and Gibraltar have said they support it. They see it as a practical solution that helps everyone involved.
This agreement shows that even after tough negotiations, countries can find ways to work together and keep things running for people and businesses.
