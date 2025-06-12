Domínguez Extends CONMEBOL Tenure As South America Prepares For Major World Cups

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Domínguez Extends CONMEBOL Tenure As South America Prepares For Major World Cups
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Alejandro Domínguez, a Paraguayan executive, secured a unanimous re-election as president of CONMEBOL at the 81st Congress in Paraguay, extending his leadership until 2031.
He first took office in 2016 after the FIFA corruption scandal, which exposed widespread financial misconduct among South American football officials. Domínguez's tenure has focused on restoring institutional credibility, strengthening financial controls, and expanding commercial partnerships.
Under his leadership, CONMEBOL recovered over $130 million lost to previous corruption cases and invested more than $550 million in member associations since 2016.
The confederation has also renovated over 60 stadiums with investments exceeding $180 million. Prize money for club competitions increased sharply, from $71 million in 2015 to a projected $244 million in 2024.
In 2022, CONMEBOL reported operational income of over $455 million, with 91% reinvested into football development, and maintained total assets of about $622 million. These figures were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Domínguez's new term will oversee the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, the first in South America, and the centenary 2030 Men's World Cup, which will open with matches in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay before moving to Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.
He has advocated for expanding the 2030 tournament to 64 teams. Despite financial and organizational progress, Domínguez faces allegations of irregular financial maneuvers involving offshore accounts, which the FIFA Ethics Committee is currently reviewing.
These claims recall the region's troubled past with corruption and highlight ongoing governance challenges. Domínguez's re-election signals stability for South American football.
However, persistent scrutiny over financial transparency underscores the importance of strong oversight as the region prepares for global tournaments and increased commercial opportunities.
He first took office in 2016 after the FIFA corruption scandal, which exposed widespread financial misconduct among South American football officials. Domínguez's tenure has focused on restoring institutional credibility, strengthening financial controls, and expanding commercial partnerships.
Under his leadership, CONMEBOL recovered over $130 million lost to previous corruption cases and invested more than $550 million in member associations since 2016.
The confederation has also renovated over 60 stadiums with investments exceeding $180 million. Prize money for club competitions increased sharply, from $71 million in 2015 to a projected $244 million in 2024.
In 2022, CONMEBOL reported operational income of over $455 million, with 91% reinvested into football development, and maintained total assets of about $622 million. These figures were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Domínguez's new term will oversee the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, the first in South America, and the centenary 2030 Men's World Cup, which will open with matches in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay before moving to Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.
He has advocated for expanding the 2030 tournament to 64 teams. Despite financial and organizational progress, Domínguez faces allegations of irregular financial maneuvers involving offshore accounts, which the FIFA Ethics Committee is currently reviewing.
These claims recall the region's troubled past with corruption and highlight ongoing governance challenges. Domínguez's re-election signals stability for South American football.
However, persistent scrutiny over financial transparency underscores the importance of strong oversight as the region prepares for global tournaments and increased commercial opportunities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment