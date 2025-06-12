'Investigation Will Take Time': What Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Said On Ahmedabad Plane Crash

MENAFN - Live Mint) In his first official statement since the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, the airline's Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson expressed profound grief and pledged full support to the victims and their families.

“I would like to express deep sorrow about this event. This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India,” Wilson said in a video message released on social media platform X.

Support for passengers and families

Wilson assured that Air India is focusing all efforts on assisting those directly impacted by the crash .“Our efforts are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones,” he said.

He added that a dedicated team has been dispatched to provide on-ground assistance:“A special team of caregivers from Air India is on their way to Ahmedabad to provide additional support.”

Emergency response and coordination

The CEO confirmed that Air India is coordinating with local and national authorities to support ongoing emergency response operations.

“We are actively working with the authorities on all emergency response efforts,” Wilson said.

Helpline launched for families

Acknowledging the uncertainty and anguish felt by families, Wilson announced the launch of a dedicated helpline:“We know that many people are concerned about the safety of their loved ones. We have set up a special helpline that friends and family can reach us at. The number is 1800-56-91-444.”

Tata Group announces ₹1 crore to families Information will be 'factual, not speculative'

Wilson also stressed the importance of accurate communication.“We understand that people are eager for information and please know that we will continue to share accurate and timely information as soon as we can. Anything we report must be factual and not speculative. We owe that to everyone involved," he stated.

Ongoing investigations

While investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash, Wilson acknowledged that results will take time.“Investigations will take time, but anything we can do now, we are doing.”

He concluded his message with a note of reassurance:“For now, our teams are working around the clock to support passengers, crew and their families, as well as investigators, however we can. Thank you.”

Tragedy strikes minutes after takeoff

In one of the deadliest aviation disasters in recent Indian history, at least 204 people were killed and 41 injured when Air India flight AI171 crashed just minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, crashed into the hostel block of a government hospital in the densely populated Meghaninagar area, igniting a massive blaze that raged for hours.

'MAYDAY' signal before crash

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft issued a “MAYDAY” distress signal at 1:39 pm IST, shortly after takeoff. The aircraft lost contact with air traffic control moments later before plummeting into the residential hospital complex.

Flight details and passenger nationalities

The ill-fated flight was headed to London Gatwick and had earlier arrived from Delhi. Onboard were nationals from multiple countries:

169 Indian nationals

53 British nationals

7 Portuguese nationals

1 Canadian national

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, both seasoned aviators with over 9,000 hours of combined flight experience.

Chairman Chandrasekaran:“An unbearable tragedy”

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran also issued a statement :“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. It is an unbearable tragedy,” he said.

“We are fully committed to working with authorities and extending every possible support to those affected.”

Global outpouring of condolences

The crash has prompted reactions from around the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and King Charles III have all expressed condolences.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands united in grief,” PM Modi said.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed that the UK government is working closely with Indian authorities and has mobilised crisis teams in London and Delhi.

Investigations underway

Authorities are now focused on retrieving the aircraft's black box - the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder - to determine the cause of the crash. Investigators have cordoned off the crash site, which remains unstable due to the building collapse and residual fire hazards.

