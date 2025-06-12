MSP Boost: Moong, Groundnut Procurement Approved Under Price Support Scheme

MENAFN - Live Mint) Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved a proposal to purchase 54,166 tonnes of moong and 50,750 tonnes of groundnut crops under the price support scheme (PSS). The PSS is usually implemented when prices of notified pulses, oilseeds and copra fall below the MSP (minimum support price) during peak harvesting periods, and is intended to ensure farmers receive remunerative prices for their crop.

The minister also approved a 15-day extension of the procurement period in Andhra Pradesh till 26 June. While the groundnut will be procured from Uttar Pradesh for the summer crop season 2025-26, the moong will be procured from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, per a government media release.

The MSP for summer moong (green gram) for the 2025-26 season has been increased to ₹8,768 per quintal from ₹8,682 in 2024-25. Also, the MSP for groundnut has been set at ₹7,263 per quintal for the marketing season 2025-26. This represents an increase of ₹480 compared to the previous year.

In order to incentivize farmers and enhance the domestic production of pulses while reducing the country's dependence on imports, the government has permitted procurement of Tur (Arhar), Urad, and Masur under the PSS up to 100% of the production of the respective state for the procurement year 2024-25.

Furthermore, in the Union Budget 2025, the government announced the continuation of this initiative for an additional four years, up to 2028-29, wherein procurement of these pulses will be undertaken up to 100% of state production through central nodal agencies, namely National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF), with the aim of achieving national self-sufficiency in pulse production.

The Centre is implementing the integrated Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) scheme, which encompasses the PSS, price deficiency payment scheme (PDPS), market intervention scheme (MIS), and price stabilisation fund (PSF).

The overarching objective of this initiative is to ensure assured and remunerative prices for farmers' agricultural produce, thereby protecting their income and securing their livelihood against market fluctuations.

To be sure, India follows three cropping seasons-rabi, kharif, and summer (or Zaid). The summer window, which runs from March to June, sits between the main rabi harvest and the onset of kharif sowing . These crops typically grow on irrigated land and have shorter growing cycles, making acreage trends a useful early signal of agricultural momentum.