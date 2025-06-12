Donald Trump Offers Support After Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad: 'Anything We Can Do, We're There'
In remarks to reporters, Trump called the incident“terrible” and said the United States stands ready to assist.
'We saw the plane, it looked like it was flying pretty well, it didn't look like there was an explosion, just looked like the engines maybe lost power,” Trump said at an event at the White House.
“It's a big country, a strong country, and they'll handle it, I'm sure, but I let them know that anything we can do will be over there immediately,” Trump said.,” the US President also said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and Indian authorities have launched a high-level probe into the tragedy. Emergency services were rushed to the crash site shortly after the aircraft went down minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport.Global condolences pour in
Trump's statement of support follows a wave of global condolences from world leaders who all expressed grief over the tragedy and solidarity with the people of India.Dreamliner disaster kills over 200
More than 200 people have died in one of the worst aviation disasters. The aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew - most of them Indian and UK nationals - when it went down in a residential area shortly after departure.
The aircraft was carrying 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese citizens, one Canadian, and 12 crew members when it went down shortly after takeoff.
Search teams have recovered the majority of bodies from the wreckage, while Indian authorities continue to comb through the site for evidence and possible survivors. So far, only one known survivor has been confirmed.Also Read | Air India plane 787 Dreamliner's first crash clouds Boeing's Paris air show US agency to join investigation
The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead a team of American investigators traveling to India to support the crash probe. A post on X (formerly Twitter) by the NTSB confirmed that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is coordinating efforts with Indian counterparts .
"The NTSB is deploying a team of aviation experts to assist Indian investigators in understanding what went wrong," the agency stated. The FAA added that it is "actively supporting" the process given that the aircraft was US-manufactured.Also Read | 'Noticed unusual things': Flyer claims he took same Air India jet before crash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment