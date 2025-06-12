Check Donald Trump's Reaction As Les Misérables Cast Members Plan Boycott At Kennedy Center, 'All I Do...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) On the night of June 11, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania walked the red carpet at Washington's Kennedy Center to watch the musical Les Misérables. His attendance coincided with reports that some cast members were planning to boycott the show because of his visit.

When asked about plans for the reported boycott, Trump replied in his signature style.

“I couldn't care less. All I do is run the country well,” the US president told the New York Post.

| Omar's witty take on Trump's mediation claim: Can't keep Musk as a friend...

Wearing a black tuxedo, Donald Trump walked beside Melania. She wore a stylish black gown and silver heels. This was his first visit to the arts center since becoming its chairman in February.

Trump said the Kennedy Center needed repairs due to age and promised to significantly improve the condition.

“We want to bring it back better than ever. As you know, it needs a little help from the standpoint of age and fitness, but it's going to be fantastic,” he said.

| US withdraws personnel from West Asia, Trump says, 'could be a dangerous place'

President Trump admitted he had watched Les Misérables multiple times before. However, he is unsure if he relates more to the hero Jean Valjean or the strict Inspector Javert.

Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha also attended the prestigious event, which raised $10 million.

Trump had earlier removed the Kennedy Center's board, accusing them of allowing drag shows“specifically targeting our youth”. He replaced them with his chosen members.

In protest, a group of drag queens crashed the show before the US president's appearance. Social media posts reveal that they received applause from the audience.

Anti-ICE protests

Meanwhile, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is facing massive protests across the country, thanks to Donald Trump's immigration overhaul.

| Pandemonium in Los Angeles: Intense faceoff between police, anti-ICE protestors

Large anti-ICE protests have been taking place across the US, with Los Angeles witnessing six days of violence following major immigration raids.

To control the situation, Trump has sent 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops to LA. He blamed the unrest on“radical left lunatics,” saying LA“would be burning to the ground” without quick action.