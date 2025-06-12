Operational Police Protective Services Expands Premium Armed Security Services To VIP Events, Luxury Weddings, And Major Sports Tournaments

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) The security firm provides comprehensive services to ensure the protection of their clients

Operational Police Protective Services, a trusted provider of elite security solutions across Maryland, proudly announces the expansion of its premium armed security services to include VIP events, luxury weddings, and major sports tournaments throughout the region. This move addresses the growing demand for specialized, discreet, and tactical protection at high-profile and large-scale gatherings.







With a team composed of former federal, state, and local law enforcement professionals, Operational Police Protective Services offers unmatched experience in threat assessment, crowd control, and executive protection. Whether safeguarding a high-net-worth client at a private gala, securing access points at a sold-out stadium, or ensuring a seamless wedding day experience, the company brings military-grade precision to every assignment-without disrupting the atmosphere of the event.

“Security shouldn't just be reactive-it should be proactive, strategic, and tailored to the unique dynamics of each event,” said a spokesperson for Operational Police Protective Services.“With this expansion, we're bringing the same level of professionalism we've always provided for executive protection and applying it to events where safety is paramount but discretion is just as important.”

The expanded services include:



VIP Event Security – For galas, fundraisers, corporate retreats, and high-profile celebrations requiring discreet yet highly capable security personnel.

Luxury Wedding Security – Including venue surveillance, guest access control, and close protection services for celebrity clients and public figures. Sports Tournament Security – From local youth leagues to regional tournaments, the company provides stadium security, crowd control, and emergency response planning.

In addition to armed officers, the company integrates technology like mobile surveillance units, real-time communication systems, and advanced threat monitoring to stay ahead of potential risks. Operational Police Protective Services also collaborates closely with event planners, local authorities, and venue staff to deliver seamless, end-to-end protection.

With clients ranging from private families to Fortune 500 companies, the firm's expansion reflects its ongoing commitment to safeguarding what matters most-without drawing attention to itself.

For more information about Operational Police Protective Services or to request a custom security consultation, visit or contact them on the information provided below.

About Operational Police Protective Services

Operational Police Protective Services is a premier provider of professional security solutions, offering off-duty police officers, armed security personnel, and tailored protective services. Dedicated to excellence, Operational Police Protective Services ensures safety and peace of mind for clients across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Contact

Website: Police Protective Servicesprotection

Address: Pasadena, Maryland

Phone Number: (443) 790-2511