ZZQ Smokehouse Sets The Bar For Gluten-Free BBQ In Eagan, MN - Now Featured On Find Me Gluten-Free

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)ZZQ Smokehouse, a local gem renowned for its bold, authentic barbecue, is proud to announce its recent recognition by Find Me Gluten Free, the nation's leading guide for gluten-free dining. With an ever-growing number of enthusiastic reviews from satisfied customers, ZZQ Smokehouse has quickly become a trusted destination for gluten-free barbecue lovers in Eagan and beyond.

“Our goal has always been to make everyone feel welcome at the table. Being featured on Find Me Gluten Free is a huge honor for us because it reflects the trust and appreciation of a community that often has limited dining options. We want every guest - gluten-free or not - to walk away feeling like they just had the best BBQ of their life.”

Representative of ZZQ Smokehouse

Known for its commitment to quality, flavor, and inclusivity, ZZQ Smokehouse has gone the extra mile to ensure that gluten-free guests enjoy a safe and satisfying experience without compromising on taste. The restaurant's careful ingredient sourcing, cross-contamination protocols, and transparent labeling have earned it high praise from the gluten-free community.

From their smoked brisket to fall-off-the-bone ribs and signature house-made sauces, ZZQ Smokehouse's menu showcases the flavors of traditional barbecue while embracing dietary awareness. Over 90% of the core menu items are gluten-free by design, including their dry rubs, smoked meats, and many of their sides. Whether you're a long-time gluten-free eater or newly navigating dietary restrictions, the team at ZZQ makes it easy to dine with confidence.

In recent months, dozens of positive reviews on Find Me Gluten Free have highlighted ZZQ Smokehouse's attentive service, safe kitchen practices, and mouthwatering food. Diners consistently praise the staff's knowledge and willingness to accommodate food sensitivities, making it a standout not only for its food, but for its dedication to guest care.

A ZZQ representative commented,“We're incredibly proud of the trust we've built with the gluten-free community. When guests leave reviews saying they finally feel safe eating barbecue again, that means everything to us. It's more than just food - it's about creating a space where everyone can enjoy a great meal without worry.”

ZZQ Smokehouse invites all diners - whether gluten-free, health-conscious, or just hungry for bold barbecue - to experience the difference. With its new spotlight on Find Me Gluten Free and a growing community of loyal fans, the Eagan-based smokehouse is setting the standard for gluten-free BBQ in Minnesota.

For more information or to explore their gluten-free offerings, visit or check out their profile on Find Me Gluten Free.

About ZZQ Smokehouse



Founded in the heart of Eagan, Minnesota, ZZQ Smokehouse is a locally owned and operated barbecue restaurant dedicated to delivering bold, slow-smoked flavors with a commitment to inclusivity and quality. With a menu focused on authentic smoked meats, scratch-made sides, and gluten-free-friendly offerings, ZZQ has become a go-to spot for BBQ lovers across the Twin Cities. Whether dining in or ordering out, ZZQ Smokehouse brings comfort, flavor, and community to the table.

Contact Information



Address: 3390 Coachman Rd, Eagan, MN 55121

Website URL: