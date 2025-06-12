Operational Police Protective Services Launches Elite Off-Duty Police Program For High-Risk Security Contracts

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) The company specializes in customizing security details for high-risk clients

Maryland, US, 12th June 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Operational Police Protective Services (OPPS), a premier private security provider renowned for employing former federal, state, and local law enforcement officers, is proud to announce the launch of its new Elite Off-Duty Police Program designed specifically for high-risk security contracts. This innovative initiative aims to deliver unparalleled security solutions to clients facing elevated threats, including sensitive events, executive protection, and critical infrastructure security.

Recognizing the growing demand for highly trained, experienced security personnel in complex and high-threat environments, OPPS has developed a rigorous selection and training protocol for its off-duty police officers. These officers maintain their active law enforcement status while leveraging their advanced tactical skills, threat assessment expertise, and real-world experience to protect private clients with the highest standards of professionalism and efficiency.

“We understand that security needs are evolving, especially in scenarios that involve increased risk,” said a spokesperson for Operational Police Protective Services.“Our Elite Off-Duty Police Program is designed to meet these demands head-on by providing clients access to law enforcement professionals who not only bring years of on-the-ground experience but also continue to serve actively in their communities. This dual role ensures our officers stay sharp, current on law enforcement tactics, and ready to respond swiftly to any threat.”

The program encompasses specialized training modules that include advanced situational awareness, defensive tactics, emergency medical response, and crisis communication, tailored to the nuances of private security contracts. OPPS also equips these officers with state-of-the-art security technology and tools to enhance their operational effectiveness.

Clients benefit from OPPS's stringent vetting process, ensuring that every officer in the Elite Off-Duty Police Program upholds the highest standards of integrity, discretion, and accountability. Whether providing security for high-profile corporate events, protecting executives in volatile regions, or safeguarding critical infrastructure sites, OPPS offers a robust security presence designed to deter threats and mitigate risks.

“By launching this program, we are raising the bar for private security services,” added the spokesperson.“Our commitment is to provide peace of mind to our clients by delivering elite protection from professionals who know what it takes to keep people safe.”

About Operational Police Protective Services

Operational Police Protective Services is a premier provider of professional security solutions, offering off-duty police officers, armed security personnel, and tailored protective services. Dedicated to excellence, Operational Police Protective Services ensures safety and peace of mind for clients across the Mid-Atlantic region.

