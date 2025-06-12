UK Trade Commissioner Visits Guatemala To Boost Economic Ties



Jonathan Knott, the UK's Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean, will visit Guatemala on June 16-17 to strengthen trade and investment between the two countries.

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala – This visit comes at a key moment, as Guatemala has become the UK's most dynamic commercial partner in Central America. Last year, trade between the two countries hit a record £376 million, even surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

During his visit, Commissioner Jonathan Knott will meet with leaders of major Guatemalan companies and British multinational firms to address specific trade challenges. Key sectors of focus include agriculture, textiles, and financial services.

He will also hold strategic meetings with Guatemalan government officials to explore new opportunities for economic cooperation.

Commissioner Knott said:

“This is my third visit to Guatemala. I've been here both as a tourist and professionally, and I know more than just the capital. I'm excited about this trip because Guatemala has proven to be a reliable and dynamic trade partner. We're here to build on that momentum.”

UK Trade Commissioners act as economic ambassadors, promoting exports, investment, and trade policy on behalf of the British government.

The UK has strengthened its presence in the region through the UK-Central America Association Agreement. This deal gives Guatemala preferential access to UK markets. The gradual removal of tariffs under this agreement is a big opportunity for Guatemalan products like specialty coffee, cardamom, and manufactured goods. The Commissioner will also encourage Guatemala to support a fair and rules-based global trade system.

Trade Highlights: UK–Guatemala Boom:



The UK imported £261 million worth of goods from Guatemala, mainly agricultural products.

The UK exported £115 million to Guatemala, mostly machinery and financial services. Trade between the two countries is growing at 30.1 percent annually, making Guatemala the UK's fastest-growing market in Central America.

The main goals of this visit are to remove trade barriers, improve the implementation of the UK-Central America Association Agreement, and support Guatemala's economic development through financial tools and expert knowledge sharing.

Commissioner Knott will also reaffirm the UK's support for Guatemala's efforts to modernize infrastructure, fight corruption, and promote inclusive and sustainable development.

