Cricket West Indies Announces Historic T20I Series Against Nepal

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) ST JOHN's, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the region's participation in a historic three-match T20 International series against the Asian nation of Nepal, the first-ever bilateral series between the two teams, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing mission to grow and globalize the game of cricket.

Taking place in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates on September 27, 28, and 30, 2025, the series is being hosted by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) and represents a landmark opportunity for Nepal as it gears up for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier later this year.

For CWI, the engagement reflects its strong commitment to supporting the development of cricket in emerging nations and fostering meaningful partnerships with fellow cricketing boards worldwide.

Speaking on the importance of this occasion, CWI CEO Chris Dehring, stated:

“This series is more than just a set of international matches-it's a celebration of the game's expanding global footprint and a testament to what cricket represents: pride, purpose, and the power of unity. As a full-member nation, we see it as part of our responsibility to contribute to the development of cricket beyond our borders. Supporting Nepal in this key phase of their cricketing journey not only builds the sport at the grassroots and international levels but also reminds us of the deep pride and honour associated with representing our nation and wearing our national colours. We are proud to stand with Nepal at this moment in their history and look forward to exciting and competitive cricket in Sharjah.”

The West Indies team, known for its rich legacy and dynamic style of play, is expected to field a competitive squad that will offer Nepal critical exposure ahead of their World Cup qualifying campaign. The series also provides an opportunity for players and fans alike to experience the spirit of international cricket in a vibrant, neutral venue.

Cricket West Indies extends its sincere thanks to the Cricket Association of Nepal and the Emirates Cricket Board for their collaboration in organizing the series and looks forward to continuing to work together towards advancing the global growth and accessibility of the game of cricket.

Match Schedule (All Matches @Sharjah, UAE):

1st T20I – September 27, 2025

2nd T20I – September 28, 2025

3rd T20I – September 30, 2025

