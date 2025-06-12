Join Online Launch Of Report Into Life In Carlisle

MENAFN - Pressat) People living and working in Carlisle and the surrounding rural areas are invited to the launch of a landmark report into life in the area.

Carlisle: Opportunities and Challenges was commissioned by Cumbria Community Foundation to examine the city's social needs and community issues, highlighting work already being undertaken to address disadvantage and identifying opportunities to help communities thrive.

The report covers topics including employment and skills, health and wellbeing, and ageing well, and is based on extensive independent research and interviews across all sections of society in Carlisle and the surrounding area.

More than 400 people completed a survey giving their views on life in Carlisle, with the results also feeding into the report.

Carlisle: Opportunities and Challenges follows three similar reports produced by the Foundation since 2017: one looking at the whole county, and others focusing on West Cumbria and Furness.

A steering group made up of local people led the work to ensure the report reflected the needs and priorities of the Carlisle area, chaired by Kevin Walsh, Vice Chair of Cumbria Community Foundation.

Kevin Walsh said:“Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the production of this report, which has captured the views and voices of hundreds of local people and combined these with the most up-to-date statistics.

“We know the findings will be of great interest to many community groups, businesses and individuals, and will be a focus for debate and action to make Carlisle and the surrounding area an even better place to live.”

All are invited to join the online launch of the report at 6.30pm on Wednesday 18 June. To register, go to

The report was made possible by funding from a wide range of contributors including the former local authorities serving the area, the Riverside Group, Kingmoor Park and Sellafield Ltd.

