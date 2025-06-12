The End Before Takeoff: 242 Lives And A Sky Full Of Questions

Air India flight AI-171 crashed just minutes after takeoff

By Priyanka Saurabh

On June 12, 2025, Air India flight AI-171, which was flying from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport, crashed just minutes after takeoff. This accident not only took 242 lives but also shook the soul of an entire nation.

There were 230 passengers and 12 crew members in this plane. Everyone had their own stories. Some were going abroad for the first time, some had to attend their daughter's wedding, some were leaving for London for a job, and some were just going to meet their son. Someone might have looked back while closing the door, someone might have said“call me” for the last time. But this time no one got a chance.

The accident site is an area of ​​Meghani Nagar where a medical hostel is also located. A large part of the plane fell on the same hostel, killing six students living there. These were the children who could have saved someone's life in the future. Unfortunately, their own lives could not be saved.

The pictures of the accident site were horrific, but even more horrifying were the scattered slippers, burning bags, half-burnt files and faces lost in smoke. Perhaps Mamta's 'missed call' is still visible on some mobile screen,“send a message as soon as we land,” is still written on someone's WhatsApp.

Dying in an accident is one thing, but leaving this world without saying goodbye is an unimaginable sorrow.

This Air India Dreamliner plane was said to be equipped with the 'latest safety technology'. The Dreamliner 787 is considered reliable in the aviation world. Then the question arises-how did this accident happen? Was there any technical fault in the plane beforehand? Was there negligence in maintenance? Or was it an unfortunate coincidence?

Captain Sumit Sabarwal, who was flying this plane, was a senior pilot with 8200 hours of flying experience. He was accompanied by co-pilot Clive Kunder, who also had ample flying experience. Both of them tried to control the plane till the last moment.

The recording found from the black box has the captain's last voice recorded in which he gave a 'Mayday' call and informed about the plane's altitude falling rapidly. This makes it clear that the plane suddenly lost control and there was very little time.

The administration wasted no time in starting the rescue operation. The fire brigade, NDRF, police and local citizens reached the spot and started removing the bodies from the debris.

But the real tragedy began when the cries of the relatives were heard outside the hospitals. Those who had happily dropped off their loved ones at the airport a few hours ago were now identifying bags of ashes in the hospitals.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have expressed deep condolences over the accident. Air India has announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the victim families and the central government has ordered a high-level inquiry.

But history shows that in most cases such inquiry reports remain pending for months, and are eventually forgotten.

It is important that this time not only an impartial investigation should be conducted into the causes of the accident, but it should also be found out whether this accident could have been prevented.

This is not just a technical failure, it is also a failure of our system. What was the role of DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation)? Was the plane properly tested before takeoff? Did the ground staff overlook any problem?

All these questions are now of the public, and the public wants answers too.

After accidents, we often express our condolences, light candles, post on social media and then forget. But this time something has to change.

This is not just an accident, but a warning. It tells us that even if modern technology and shiny airplanes fly with carelessness in the system, then they do not just become a flight, but an end.

There are many families whose sole earning member died in this accident. There are some whose three members were on the flight together and now there is no memory of them.

The picture of a 6-year-old girl who was going abroad for the first time with her grandparents is going viral. Now her pink doll has been found in ashes.

A newlywed woman, who had left for her in-laws, will now return in a coffin. These are not just statistics, but human stories-ones we should never forget.

After this accident, we must do two things. First, the victim families should be given all possible government, legal and mental support. And second, it should be ensured that any flight from India is checked a hundred times before flying the next time.

This colossal human tragedy has already summoned haunting lines:“Those who were meant to soar like stars / Are now mere traces in the ashes.”

For us, this is not just a time of mourning, but also of responsibility. If we just grieve and remain silent, these accidents will happen again.

Air travel is no longer just a matter of comfort, it is now becoming the biggest challenge to safety and life.

We also need to worry whether privatisation of civil aviation in India and low-cost competition is compromising passenger safety? Are pilot burnout, shortage of technical staff and hunger for profits leading to such tragedies?

If yes, then we have to decide: safety first or convenience?

Priyanka Saurabh is an Independent journalist, poet and social analyst, based out of Hisar, Haryana.