File Savers Data Recovery Restores Critical Data From Potomac River Plane Crash Laptops

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The laptops, battered by water, fuel contamination, and physical damage, presented significant challenges. Some devices were encrypted, requiring passwords or fingerprints unavailable due to the loss of all passengers, and a few were damaged beyond recovery. Despite these obstacles, File Savers' expert engineers successfully recovered data from 12 laptops, restoring vital documents, cherished photos, and business files.

Using specialized SSD recovery techniques, File Savers meticulously disassembled the laptops, treated corrosion on NAND chips and circuit boards, and employed proprietary protocols to bypass physical damage while preserving data integrity. This effort provided closure to families by recovering personal memories and supported businesses by restoring essential files.

"Our team was honored to take on this challenging project," said Brent Jackson, CEO at File Savers. "We are committed to pushing the boundaries of data recovery to deliver results that make a difference, especially in the face of such tragedy."

File Savers' work on Flight 5342 underscores its expertise in handling extreme data recovery cases.

