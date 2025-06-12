Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
File Savers Data Recovery Restores Critical Data From Potomac River Plane Crash Laptops

File Savers Data Recovery Restores Critical Data From Potomac River Plane Crash Laptops


2025-06-12 03:15:47
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The laptops, battered by water, fuel contamination, and physical damage, presented significant challenges. Some devices were encrypted, requiring passwords or fingerprints unavailable due to the loss of all passengers, and a few were damaged beyond recovery. Despite these obstacles, File Savers' expert engineers successfully recovered data from 12 laptops, restoring vital documents, cherished photos, and business files.

Using specialized SSD recovery techniques, File Savers meticulously disassembled the laptops, treated corrosion on NAND chips and circuit boards, and employed proprietary protocols to bypass physical damage while preserving data integrity. This effort provided closure to families by recovering personal memories and supported businesses by restoring essential files.

"Our team was honored to take on this challenging project," said Brent Jackson, CEO at File Savers. "We are committed to pushing the boundaries of data recovery to deliver results that make a difference, especially in the face of such tragedy."

File Savers' work on Flight 5342 underscores its expertise in handling extreme data recovery cases. For more information about our services or to request a quote, visit

About File Savers Data Recovery File Savers Data Recovery specializes in recovering data from damaged, corrupted, or inaccessible devices, including SSDs, hard drives, and more. With cutting-edge tools and a commitment to excellence, File Savers helps individuals and businesses reclaim critical data in even the most challenging circumstances.

Media Contact: Brent Jackson, CEO File Savers Data Recovery, [email protected] , 866-221-3111

SOURCE File Savers Data Recovery LLC

MENAFN12062025003732001241ID1109667946

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search