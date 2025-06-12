File Savers Data Recovery Restores Critical Data From Potomac River Plane Crash Laptops
Using specialized SSD recovery techniques, File Savers meticulously disassembled the laptops, treated corrosion on NAND chips and circuit boards, and employed proprietary protocols to bypass physical damage while preserving data integrity. This effort provided closure to families by recovering personal memories and supported businesses by restoring essential files.
"Our team was honored to take on this challenging project," said Brent Jackson, CEO at File Savers. "We are committed to pushing the boundaries of data recovery to deliver results that make a difference, especially in the face of such tragedy."
File Savers' work on Flight 5342 underscores its expertise in handling extreme data recovery cases. For more information about our services or to request a quote, visit
About File Savers Data Recovery File Savers Data Recovery specializes in recovering data from damaged, corrupted, or inaccessible devices, including SSDs, hard drives, and more. With cutting-edge tools and a commitment to excellence, File Savers helps individuals and businesses reclaim critical data in even the most challenging circumstances.
Media Contact: Brent Jackson, CEO File Savers Data Recovery, [email protected] , 866-221-3111
SOURCE File Savers Data Recovery LLC
